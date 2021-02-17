CHICKASAW – The qualifying period for the Municipal elections officially ended on Feb. 5, and there were no shortage of people stepping up to run for office.
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, and there will be a runoff if necessary on April 27.
The general election will be held on June 8.
The elections are for Houston, Houlka, Okolona and Woodland.
Woodland maintained its sitting board, while the others saw new people come out to challenge the incumbents.
Houlka will have a race for mayor, with David Huffman challenging incumbent Jimmy Kelly.
The mayoral race in Houston will also see a challenge, with Sean Johnson taking on incumbent Stacey Parker.
All but two of the Houston aldermen seats are being challenged as well.
Okolona has every seat being challenged.
The full list of candidates includes:
Houston:
Mayor – Stacey Parker – D
Sean Johnson – Independent
Ward 1 – Kellie Atkinson – Independent
Jerry Gravat – R
Ward 2 – Shenia K. Jones – D
Ward 3 – Frank Thomas – R
Matthew Callahan – R
Ward 4 – Willie McKinney – D
Alderman at Large – Barry Springer – D
Andrea McMichael – R
Houlka:
Mayor – Jimmy Kelly
David Huffman
Aldermen – K.C. Gates
Dustin Eaton
Jerry Turner
Kimberlee Murphree
Brad Vance
Okolona:
Mayor:
Sherman R. Carouthers – D
Eldridge “J.” Lowe – D
Kelvin “Popcorn” Stanfield – Independent
Ward 1:
Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey – D
Sarah Bean – D
Jesse James Carouthers – D
Anthony M. Hicks – D
Dustin Russell – D
Ward 2:
Bennett Moore – D
Angela Lavette Gardner – D
Ward 3:
Jarvis Brumby – D
Louise Floyd Cole – D
Ward 4:
Imogene Armstrong – D
Marsha M. Gates – D
Ward 5:
Mary L. Gates – D
Robert Matt Hughes – D
Ward 6:
Shirley Bogan – D
Aundra Thomas – D
Austin White – D
Corey Young – D
City Marshall:
Tommie J. Ivy Sr. – D
William Randle Jr Aka Booman – D
Democratic Executive Committee:
Carolyn Adair
Jessica Carouthers Clifton
Cynthia Ivy Smith
Woodland:
Mayor – Patti Pettit
Aldermen – Chesteen Russell, Tony Gann and Jennifer Kilgore