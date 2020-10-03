HOUSTON – Nabors Do It Best Home Center is once again expanding to serve the people of northeast Mississippi with its acquisition of C&D Lumber Co. in Amory.
Following a transition to the Nabors brand, this will be the fourth location in the Nabors family of independently owned home centers, with locations already serving the communities of Houston, Eupora and Ackerman.
“We're excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to bring the Nabors Do It Best Home Center experiences to Amory,” said Owner Lee Nabors. “For nearly 60 years, we've built our family business on providing the communities we serve with our unique combination of product, price and service, and its been foundational to our continued growth and success.”
As part of the acquisition, Nabors also announced plans to expand the Amory location to approximately 6,500 square feet, as well as renovate the lumberyard and stor interior. Like their other locations, Nabors intends to make the store more welcoming to female shoppers and will host a ladies' night as part of the grand opening celebration, tentatively scheduled for spring 2021.
Founded in 1961 by Lee Nabors' grandfather Harley, this independent, family-owned business has long focused on building a strong team, believing it to be the key to exceptional customer service. With regular $500 shopping spree giveaways, they've established themselves as a major part of each community they serve.
Nabors Do It Best Home Center is backed by the strength of its status as a member of Do It Best Corp., a US-based hardware, lumber and building materials co-op with thousands of independently owned locations in the United States and more than 50 other countries. They have been with Do It Best since 1988.