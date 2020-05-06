HOUSTON -- Meeting Tuesday night, Natchez Trace EPA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved two steps that moved the cooperative closer to offering broadband high speed Internet service.
The electrical cooperative serves parts of seven counties.
The nine-member board has not yet made a final decision on offering broadband, however. The board is expected to make that decision after the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Auction later this year, NTEPA officials said this week.
Said General Manager Shawn Edmondson Wednesday afternoon, April 29: “The board voted on couple of broadband issues last night. One was to participate in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in the FCC Reverse Auction Thursday, October 22. They voted to participate in it through the Conexon Consortium, which is a bidding group of rural electrical power cooperatives. Conexon will provide leadership, guidance and technical expertise in the auction.
“The board also voted to form a broadband subsidiary. They did that because if we were to receive any funds in the reverse auction, Natchez Trace Electric cannot accept those funds. The money must go to the organization that is to install the broadband, and that is the broadband subsidiary.
“The board did not vote to do the broadband project. That vote will depend on how much money we could receive from the reverse auction, and a host of other questions,” Edmondson said.
In a related development last week, the state Public Service Commission asked the state’s senior U. S. Senator, Roger Wicker, to help speed the disbursement of federal funds earmarked to help improve rural Internet access, according to published reports.
The PSC seeks to either encourage the FCC to amend its timeline, or file a Senate bill to overrule the current FCC auction timeline and begin awarding funds to uncontested bidders with projects ready to start, reports indicate.
Edmondson said Friday morning “I don’t think this would affect us. We don’t have a project that is ready to go, so we would have to wait for the October Auction.”
Surveys sent out to members earlier this year, asking whether they favor NTEPA development of a broadband system, drew a response of about 25 percent. Much of the limited response seemed marginally favorable, the general manager said.
“We sent out close to 12,000 surveys, and got back about 2,800 responses by May 1. That deadline was extended from the original March 6 deadline due to member requests. Of those, about 1,600 members said they wanted broadband service. The main reasons given were wanting better Internet service -- either people didn’t have it or they weren’t satisfied with their providers.
“Of those who didn’t want the service, the main reasons were either customers were happy with what they had, or getting the service would cost too much money,” Edmondson said.
NTEPA board members will evaluate the survey’s findings, then make a final decision “when we know how much money we will receive from the auction,” he said. The board will not have an answer by NTEPA’s annual meeting Monday, June 15 at the Calhoun City high school auditorium.
The survey results will help NTEPA be sure members want the project before proceeding on it. NTEPA would have to borrow about $38 million -- the average cost among three feasibility studies done by NTEPA -- to build the system.
The cost of the project would depend on how many customers per mile take the service. The more customers per mile, the greater the cost per mile. The cost is greater when more customers are added due to the equipment per household.
A project of that magnitude would only be successful “if a majority of our membership expresses interest,” Edmondson has said previously.
If enough customers want the services, NTEPA will seek to cover the project’s costs by grants -- to be offered at the FCC reverse auction -- but there’s no guarantee they’ll get them.
Rates would not automatically go up if NTEPA does opt to offers broadband. If NTEPA gets enough Internet subscribers, the broadband subsidiary would cover the cost of the debt the association would take on for providing the service.
If there aren’t enough Internet subscribers, however, raising electric rates will be the only way to cover the cost of the debt. If rates go up, they will rise for everyone, not just those who voted to offer the Internet service.
“We’ll develop a bid strategy with Conexon and Conexon will employ that strategy in the FCC auction to see what we can get for federal grants. We don’t know how long it will be after that before we find out what we could get,” Edmondson said this week.
The bid strategy “is basically a game plan as to how much federal dollars we’d need to set up a working broadband system and in which census block groups we will bid for those funds. The FCC will distribute the $16 billion 1st round funding by census block groups,” the general manager said.
According to Internet sources, a census block is the smallest geographic unit used by the United States Census Bureau for tabulation of 100-percent data (data collected from all houses, rather than a sample of houses).
Blocks are typically bounded by roads and highways, town/city/county/state boundaries, creeks and rivers. In cities, a census block may correspond to a city block, but in rural areas where there are fewer roads, blocks may be delimited by other features such as political boundaries, rivers and other natural features, as well as parks and similar facilities.
The Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act allows electric power co-operatives statewide to create subsidiaries to offer high-speed Internet service to their customers.
Under that legislation, a feasibility study is required before a co-op can move forward with offering broadband service.
A feasibility study looks at the overall economic feasibility of the electric cooperative providing Fiber To The Home (FTTH) through a subsidiary and a detailed plan on where to begin.
Natchez Trace EPA conducted its first feasibility study in 2018, at a cost of $7,000, before the legislation was enacted. A second study cost $4,500. The third study cost $7,500.