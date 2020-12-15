HOUSTON --“Thanks for restoring our power, and hope you enjoyed the home-cooked meal while you were a long way from home.”
That was the essence of a heartfelt e-mail a Natchez Trace EPA crew of electrical workers found waiting for them when they returned earlier this fall from doing repair work in Summerdale, Ala., caused when Hurricane Sally hammered the area.
The e-mail was unique; Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson said this week he can’t remember the last time one like it was received by EPA workers for their efforts to restore power.
“This is the first email I can recall from out of state where someone took pictures of our crew being fed. I don’t know that the crew has ever had a meal catered on-site in another state,” Edmondson said.
The crew had been working in Louisiana, but had to cut work there short after Hurricane Sally struck the Alabama coast in September, leaving half a million people without power, according to published reports.
The EPA crew had returned to Houston from Louisiana -- where they’d also been doing repair work in the wake of Hurricane Laura -- but left Friday, Sept. 18 for Baldwin EMC in Summerdale, which is about 20 miles southeast of Mobile.
They worked for 10 days as part of an effort to restore power to about 77,000 customers before returning to Houston Thursday, Sept. 24.
Among those customers were Michelle Trimble and her husband of Elberta, located in Baldwin County, Ala., who e-mailed the note to Natchez Trace EPA Monday, Sept. 21.
She said thanked the EPA for sending employees to south Alabama to help restore power to residents there after Hurricane Sally hit in mid-September.
“They worked from early morning to dark and were so polite and kind! My husband and I grilled lunch for them Sunday. It was the only thing we could offer to show our gratitude and that didn’t even come close,” Trimble wrote.
“I know it has to be difficult to be away from their families. We truly appreciate it. Prayers for their safety and prayers they can return home soon and safely,” her note concluded.
Said Garrett Brandon, a member of the team which worked in Alabama: “We were proud to be a part of the restoration process. The people there were very hospitable and appreciative that we were there.”
Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Ala., around 4:45 a.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 16, with sustained winds of 105 mph.
Emergency service officials said Sally produced 30-plus inches of rain in Pensacola in four hours, which is equivalent to four months of rain.
The slow pace of the storm -- about 7 mph, or about twice as fast as a person can walk -- dumped a damaging deluge across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle later that Wednesday.
By Wednesday night, Sally had devolved into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northeast at 9 mph. While all watches and warnings have been discontinued, it was still producing heavy rain.
The area between Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., took the brunt of the storm with widespread wind damage, and storm surge flooding. Several tornadoes also occurred as well. Damage estimates were at least $5 billion and nine fatalities in the U. S. were confirmed, and one person remains missing as of November, according to published reports.
Sally weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday, Sept. 17 before degenerating into remnants. The remnants continued northeastward off the coast of the Carolinas before losing its identity within a cold front on Friday, Sept. 18.
Sally became the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004, coincidentally on the same date, according to published reports.