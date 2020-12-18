HOUSTON - A raccoon in the wrong place at the wrong time triggered a power outage for about an hour for several thousand Houston-area Natchez Trace EPA customers early Sunday evening, Dec. 13, company officials said this week.
“It looks like the raccoon crawled up a breaker rack at the main substation, then made contact with a live conductor. It killed him instantly, and caused the power interruption when a high side switch blew up and triggered a fire. The outage was reported about 7:25 p.m.,” said Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson.
Houston firefighters quickly showed up, but “the Natchez Trace power workers had it all under control,” Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said this week.
“We were dispatched to what was reported as a large fire at the substation on the Okolona Cut-off Road. By the time our units arrived it was no longer a large fire -- it was a small fire.
“Due to the electricity factor and the Natchez Trace guys arriving at the same time, our guys stood by to assist, but our services were never needed,” the fire chief said.
There were no injuries reported during the incident, officials said.
“The interruption cut service to about 3,000 residential and industrial customers in parts of Houston and the surrounding area. It took about 45 minutes to route electricity around the damaged equipment and restore power,” the general manager said.
He said the company patrols the substations weekly to insure there’s no repeat of a wandering animal triggering another power outage.
He complemented the quick response by Natchez Trace workers. “Their response on a cold rainy night limited the length of the outage,” Edmondson said.
He also thanked Houston firefighters, who showed up at the substation quickly.
He said the company is using alternate feeds to provide power until the recloser, regulators and circuit switchers can be replaced.
“Repair/ replacement efforts center around the two circuit switchers. One was manufactured in 1982, though, and we’re having trouble finding parts for it.
“If we can't find parts we will replace one this year. If we can fix the old circuit switcher, then we will hold off replacing the unit until next budget year,” Edmondson said.