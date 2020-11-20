HOUSTON --
Taking a cue from the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes in his adopted city of New York, opera singer Nathan Carlisle has dubbed this upcoming event as Houston’s own Community Spectacular.
The event, which will feature a slate of local and regional singers and entertainers, is a follow up to the successful “From the Military to the Met” concert fundraiser produced by the Houston Council of the Arts in September that raised over $7,000 for the theater.
“We are delighted and grateful to have Nathan performing for us again. Not only has he put together a great program of music, but he has also brought a number of talented people from Houston and the region into the program,” says Janet Coker, one of the event’s organizers.
Included in the program will be several special guests and a quartet of carolers dressed in Dickensian garb.
“It’s going to be a special evening.”
The event will be held at the “Old Ford Place”, a building now owned by Mark and Sarah Jukes which is located across from Dany’s Donuts on Jackson Street. Depending on the weather, the audience will be seated inside or outside to accommodate social distancing norms.
“This is a great space for this event, as the building has several large garage door sized openings that will ensure good air flow should we have to seat the audience inside. And with 7,000 square feet of space, we will have plenty of room to space people out,” says Sean Johnson, who is also helping to organize.
Organizers say that safety will be paramount at this event. There will only be 100 tickets available for the event, masks will be mandatory and sanitizing stations will be placed at the points of entry.
The Saturday, Dec. 5, Community Christmas Spectacular will open with a reception (light refreshments and ticketed bar) at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $25 with all proceeds going to the refurbishment of the theater. The seats will be assigned, so please order in groups if you plan on attending with friends. To order tickets, contact Janet Coker at (662) 456-8585 or Sean Johnson with the Chickasaw Development Foundation at (662) 316-9557.