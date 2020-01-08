With the national championship not for another week, it is safe to say that everyone has already read and written their takes on who is going to win. Well, so am I.
This game is going to be a fantastic offensive shootout, with two of the most impressive quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Both are dynamic passers, with good mobility out of the pocket. That was on display at the Fiesta Bowl when Lawrence ran for 60+ yards against a fantastic Ohio State defense.
Heisman winner Joe Burrow has arguably the best arm and quarterback intelligence on the field. I mean they don’t just give out that statue to anyone. The thing that I like the most about Burrow though is his amazingly confident quarterback runs. He has said in many interviews that he does not slide. He can take a good hit and then immediately pop up. This young man has the confidence of and swagger of a peak Tom Brady.
These two young men will create a magical final game of college football for the 2019-2020 season.
Who do you think will win?