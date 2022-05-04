In Chickasaw County and across the rest of America Thursday, May 5, Americans will celebrate the National Day of Prayer, which traditionally is the first Thursday in May.
A “Prayer on the Square” program will be held tomorrow at noon on the east lawn of the square in Houston. The public is invited to attend the 15 minute program, church officials said this week.
The 2022 National Day of Prayer theme is: ”Exalt the Lord who has established us.” Colossians 2:6-7.
We’re blessed to have a law that has proclaimed a day of prayer for our nation each year since being enacted in 1952. It’s a privilege denied to hundreds of millions of others around the world.
Decades later, America still needs our prayers.
In a nutshell, we need to be praying for all people, every day because all people are still in need.
We live in a nation that does not respect life – all life from womb to tomb. We are surrounded by people who cannot be inconvenienced or made uncomfortable to keep the heartbeat of others beating.
We should pray for the unborn child, the homeless or hungry, orphans and widows, or others who are vulnerable and need compassion and thoughtfulness.
Everyone needs to remember they were created by God and that He loved them so much He put His image in them and authored their value and purpose that no person can take away from them.
Every year, local, state, and federal observances are held from sunrise in Maine to sunset in Hawaii, uniting Americans from all socio-economic, political and ethnic backgrounds in prayer for our nation.
At state capitols, county court houses, on the steps of city halls, and in schools, businesses, churches and homes, people stop their activities and gather for prayer.
The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation.
It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.
The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds.
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, then another, then another. Accomplishing a goal begins with each of us taking decisive action, not waiting for the next fellow to do something.
By not only believing, but achieving, each of us can help call America to this message, and thereby make the world a better place.
We have lost many of our freedoms in America due to apathy. If we don’t become involved and support the annual National Day of Prayer, we could end up forfeiting this freedom, too.