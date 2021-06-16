HOUSTON • Passersby at Legion Lake in Houston may have noticed a change in the appearance.
Well, this is thanks to the National Guard, who did the labor on the project.
The parking lot and the half of the new walking track have been lined with rock.
“The proposed project is funded through the appropriations through the State of Mississippi, which CDF helped accumulate,” said Mayor Stacey Parker. “That being said, I knew in looking at the project that $150,000 was not going to touch it. My guys in Public Works, from the construction standpoint, didn’t have time to do it and some of the maintenance on that side of it. So, I reached out to some of the National Guard members that I know, real good friends, and I said ‘can you help us with this?’”
The process then began and the wheels were set in motion.
“So reaching out, they came together and we sat down with some of the powers that be at the National Guard and with the state and had several meetings and talked about the scope of the work, about the things that were possible or not possible and they came to a conclusion, under a certain agreement, that the assistance could be provided to the City of Houston on this project. It just worked out by the Grace of God.”
The program that they began is one to help communities with projects that they can’t complete themselves.
“There is a program called the IRT, and it is a national program, and basically what that program is for National Guard units to link in with local communities and kind of help them out with what they need with community type events or programs or projects they have that they want to do that, in some cases, the community can’t do themselves, whether it’s a funding issue, or maybe a smaller town or a community that doesn’t have the physical assets to be able to do a project,” said Major Andrew Walker, S3 for the 223rd Engineer Battalion.
The National Guard members worked for three weeks to complete the first phase of the project just in time for the Levitt Amp Concert Series at the lake.
The second phase, which they hope to get underway in the fall if at all possible, includes the north side of the lake, which will have the other half of the walking track.
They also have to fix the levee which is in need of repair.
They plan to build two peninsulas that come close enough to connect the two with a small bridge making the complete circle of the track.
They hope to eventually pave the track and parking lot, however, that may come at a later date due to the problems that have arisen or may come up while completing the initial work.
The National Guard was happy to help though.
“I can’t thank them enough,” said Parker.