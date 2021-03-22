National Vietnam War Veterans Day, celebrated each March 29, offers those in Chickasaw and across the rest of America the chance to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
The day -- which is this coming Monday -- should not be confused with Veterans Day.
Those wishing to thank a Chickasaw Vietnam veteran may have to take the initiative to do so; there are no known ceremonies in the county set up to honor the day, according to Chickasaw County Veterans Service Officer Kenneth Nichols.
The day honors all Vietnam veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, during that long, costly, divisive conflict in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.
The Vietnam War claimed the lives of about 58,200 American service members and wounded more than 150,000, according to U. S. records. Some 637 of those killed were from Mississippi; 12 Mississippians are listed as missing in action.
Nichols said about 00 soldiers from Chickasaw died or were wounded in the war. They’re part of about 00 from the county who served during the Vietnam era.
In 1995 Vietnam released its official estimate of the number of people killed during the Vietnam War: as many as 2,000,000 civilians on both sides and some 1,100,000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters. The U.S. military has estimated that between 200,000 and 250,000 South Vietnamese soldiers died.
Most of the fighting took place in what was formerly known as South Vietnam. That country and North Vietnam were reunited after South Vietnam fell in 1975.
March 29, 1975 was chosen to be observed in perpetuity because that was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was dis-established and also the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. In addition, on and around this same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Nov. 1, 1955 was selected to coincide with the official designation of Military Assistance Advisory Group-Vietnam (MAAG-V).
May 15, 1975 marks the end of the battle precipitated by the seizure of the SS Mayaguez.
On March 29, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day. The proclamation called "upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50 year anniversary of the Vietnam War."[1]
On March 28, 2017, then-President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Act also includes the day among those days on which the US flag should especially be displayed, however, it is not an official holiday in any part of the United States.
The day makes no distinction between veterans who served in country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve and none could self-determine where they would serve.
No event in American history is more misunderstood than the Vietnam War. It was misreported then -- despite the televisions that brought the war into our living rooms each night at supper --and it is misremembered now.
Vietnam was the defining event for a generation. It spilled over into all facets of American life - into music, into the pulpits, in churches of this country. It spilled over into the city streets and police forces.
If you were born early in that generation, you may well have served in Vietnam.
And if you were born late in the generation, it was still part of your childhood.
The war pitted two contrasting philosophies against each other. On the one side was the belief: “My country called me to serve, and I’m serving whether right or wrong.”
On the other side were those who believed Vietnam represented a series of “wrongs”: Wrong war, wrong time, wrong place, for the wrong reasons. And those who ascribed to that philosophy weren’t about to serve in what they saw as an immoral war.
The resulting conflict between those two schools of thought tore the nation apart, and finally drove then-President Lyndon Johnson from the White House. He declined to run for a second term, saying “if nominated I will not run, and if elected I will not serve.”
American soldiers returning home from World War II were greeted as heroes in the United States. Cities and towns across the country held parades to honor the returning veterans and recognize the sacrifices they had made.
But the homecoming was very different for most Vietnam veterans. They came back to find the United States torn apart by debate over the war. There were no victory parades or welcome-home rallies.
Instead, most Vietnam veterans returned to a society that seemed full of doubt about why that war was fought and whether it had been worthwhile. Many saw the returning veterans as symbols of a great national failure."
Many blamed American troops for the tragic situation in Vietnam, instead of blaming the government leaders who had sent them there.
Even people who supported American military involvement in Vietnam did not always support the returning veterans. Some veterans of earlier wars looked down on Vietnam veterans because they did not win the Vietnam War.
For the men and women who served in Vietnam and survived the horrors of any war, coming home offered its own kind of trauma. Some, were cursed, others spit on.
Soldiers coming home were often advised to wear civilian clothes off base; their uniforms often proved to be trouble magnets.
And as more wartime atrocities came to light, many people saw Vietnam veterans as participants in a brutal, unsuccessful war.
As a result, many of the young men and women who served in Vietnam had a great deal of difficulty readjusting to life in the United States. Some struggled to overcome physical injuries, emotional problems, or drug addictions from their time in country.
Many veterans went from the jungles of Vietnam to their hometowns so quickly that they did not have time to adjust. Unlike previous wars, when it usually took weeks for soldiers to be discharged and transported home, U.S. soldiers often returned from Vietnam within two days.
Additionally, unlike conflicts with massive demobilizations, men came back from Vietnam by themselves rather than with their units or companies. For a decade, as one person was shipped off to fight, another was returning.
Many Vietnam veterans felt anger and resentment toward antiwar protesters, believing they came from different social classes. The majority of men who served in Vietnam came from poor or working-class backgrounds. In contrast, many of the antiwar protesters were college students who came from middle- or upper class families.
Many of the deferments (official postponements of military service) granted to young men to avoid serving in Vietnam favored those who were wealthy and well educated. Wealthy young men could afford to remain in college full-time—and even pursue advanced degrees following graduation—in order to qualify for student deferments.
Working-class men who were drafted often resented the student protesters, who used their social standing to avoid serving and then led rallies against the war from the safety of the United States. "
Student protests put into bold relief the contrast between the experiences of the two groups. Watching protest marches reminded some veterans that, as they endured the hardship and danger of the war, college students were—in the eyes of many soldiers—frolicking on campus in a blissful round of sex, drugs, and rock n' roll and getting the credentials necessary to gain high-paying jobs."
Part of the reason was economic. While the economy after World War II was one of the most robust in American history, during and after Vietnam the nation was mired in economic problems.
For whatever reasons, society was ill prepared to give these men and women Vietnam veterans what they deserved. They were not necessarily looking for a parade, but they were certainly looking for basic human support and help in readjusting to civilian life after a really brutal war.
Too often, they didn’t find it, or found it too late.
The words of one Vietnam vet sum things up: “When I got home, instead of getting peace sign fingers from people, I got the middle finger.”
Many Vietnam veterans built successful lives after they returned home from the war. They finished their educations, established good careers, and had families.
But many other veterans had a tough time readjusting to life in the United States after they completed their military service.
By the 1980s, however, many Americans began to change their views of Vietnam veterans. They began to understand that even if the war was wrong, most of those who fought it were just doing their jobs, serving their country under sometimes very difficult circumstances.
Many people started to feel sympathy and even gratitude toward the veterans. Soldiers who had served in Vietnam finally began receiving recognition and marching in holiday parades across the country.
It took years after the end of the war for Vietnam veterans to get the recognition they deserved. Many believe the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 1982 began the healing process.
Many identify the Gulf War of 1990-91—with its national flag-waving, yellow-ribbon cultural mobilization and the grand celebrations of a successful campaign—as ending Vietnam Syndrome.
The next time you see a veteran of any generation -- from World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan, look him or her in the eye and thank them.
Perhaps offer to buy them a cup of coffee, or you see them in a restaurant, offer to quietly pay their bill.
They’ve served their country -- an entity higher than themselves -- under sometimes-brutal conditions when many others wouldn’t. Many will carry the physical and/or emotional scars for a lifetime.
That’s enough to deserve that cup of coffee, at the very least, a million times over…