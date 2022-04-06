Last week, the nation recognized National Vietnam War Veterans Day, created to honor and celebrate the service of millions of Vietnam era veterans — men and women — who fought in that war.
It’s a fitting time to remember those men and women, and closer to home, the 10 young men from Chickasaw County who died in that war.
All who took part in that long, costly, divisive conflict from 1964-1973 in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos gave some, but 58,220 Americans gave all.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was a day to celebrate the service of a generation: ‘Welcome Home’ those who made it back and keep the candle lit for those who haven’t.
Although the official date of National Vietnam War Veterans Day was March 29, it was celebrated in different locations on several different days last week.
There were no local celebrations of the day in Houston, however, according to local officials.
Of the 2,709,918 Americans who served in Vietnam, Less than 850,000 are estimated to be alive today, with the youngest American Vietnam veteran's age approximated to be 60 years old. Those living veterans include 57,958 Vietnam War veterans from Mississippi.
The figure for American soldiers killed in the war includes 637 Mississippians, while 12 are still listed as missing in action.
The day holds a special place in history to the men and women who wore our nation’s cloth a generation ago.
March 29, 1973, was the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam, as well as the same timeframe which Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Although America’s direct eight-year intervention in the Vietnam War ended in 1973, some 7,000 U.S. Department of Defense civilian employees remained behind to aid South Vietnam in conducting what looked to be a fierce and ongoing war with communist North Vietnam.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day honors not only the U.S. military men and women who served in Vietnam as well as the larger southeast Asian theater of operations, it also celebrates all who served during the Vietnam war, both at home and abroad. They answered the nation’s call and served with distinction.
This celebration of service was not the case more than 50 years ago. America was not a united country.
Political division, civil strife, and the Vietnam War itself put many at odds with one another. Many of those who served during that time have had to face, and overcome, harsh criticism, insults and rejection.
As we commemorate the service of those from the Vietnam era, remember there are some that haven’t made it back from where their nation sent them.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), nearly 1,600 service members remain unaccounted-for from the Vietnam War.
Experts at DPAA are in a race against time as the elements, soil acidity and the local population’s fading recollections make the task of finding and identifying the remains of those missing more challenging as the years go by.
With that in mind, let’s keep the POW/MIA flag flying high and keep the candle lit for their return.
This National Vietnam War Veterans Day has passed. But every day, take the opportunity to give a hearty “Welcome Home” to those who made it back from the Vietnam War and a “Thank you for your service” to all from the era.