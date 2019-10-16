HOUSTON – The New Century Club of Houston hosted their annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k run on Saturday, Sep. 28.
The run saw dozens of people from all over coming together and running to raise awareness. According to New Century Club Co-President, Leigh Anne Mabry, there were approximately 70 runners who signed up this year. She said that that number was larger than it had been in a while.
They changed the run up a bit this year. They held it in honor of Danyelle Sterkel, Misty Hall and Jena Whitacre, members of the community who are currently battling Breast Cancer.
The event is to raise money that the club can then in turn use to assist those in need in the community such as these women. They also sell t-shirts and when a runner registers, they receive a shirt.
According to Mabry, the money stays in the community.
She also said that this year’s run was a success.
“Since I have been a member of the New Century Club, and this is my fourth year, this year’s run had the biggest turnout that I have ever seen,” she said. “It was outstanding and we appreciate all of the support.”
The overall winners for the race were Kemper Cook for the male division, with a time of 22.04 and Madison Buckley for the female division with a time of 26.47.
The winners in each division were:
Female:
0-15: Madison Buckley
20-24: Callie Craig
25-29: Sayra Vaughn
30-34: Andrea Wright
35-39: Brooke Harrell
40-44: Amber Burdine
45-49: Angela Long
50-54: Jerri Cutlip
55-59: Elizabeth Ausbern
65-69:Susan Whitacre
75 and above: Ann Mellott.
Male:
0-15: Kemper Cook
16-19: Quay Davidson
30-34: Michael Patterson
35-39: Jordan Kilgore
40-44: Dustin Whitacre
45-49: Thomas Howell
65-69: John Sullivan.