We join the community in congratulating New Hope Church, the self-described “brand new church” located between Houston, Houlka and Okolona that turned 155 years old Sunday, Oct. 17.
The 155th Anniversary and Homecoming was to be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Consider the magnitude of this achievement. This church has survived where countless other churches haven’t. It’s survived in an era where polls indicate far fewer people attend church than once did.
Perhaps embedded in its history are some of the reasons why the church -- which started out as Methodist but later became non-denominational -- has endured for more than one and a half centuries at its current location between Houston, Houlka and Okolona.
Founded Oct. 6, 1866, the country church has survived with a congregation which dipped as low as two, according to church records. The church currently has 36-38 people, according to present pastor Steve Driskell, who has been with the church for 18 months.
As they say on the sports page: There’s no quit in this team.
And there has been no quit in this church and its members.
Perhaps the single most important reason The Little Church That Could, did: Over the decades, the church and its pastors met the congregation’s spiritual needs, even as those needs drastically, mystifyingly, evolved over the years.
This church has survived by giving generations of its churchgoers some answers to the demands of the human soul.
No matter how severe the storm, this little church survived. The actual church building is only the second one in its history, and the church actually survived without a building for a number of years between the time the original structure burned before WWII, and a replacement was built in 1955.
The church has even expanded over the years. Construction began on an adjoining annex in 1975, with much of the work done by members of the church. The 1,500 square foot addition now houses a nursery, two rest rooms, kitchen facilities and a large dining area.
New Hope Church has been blessed to have a great deal of vital history to reflect on.
How many other churches in this county can say they’ve survived 155 years?
“The best way I can describe New Hope is that we are a 154-year-old brand new church,” Pastor Driskell said recently.
If New Hope Church isn’t in a class by itself -- in terms of longevity as well as the spiritual balm it offers its congregants -- it wouldn’t take long to call the roll…