NEW HOULKA --New Houlka’s mayor and board of aldermen took care of the following items of business during their 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Attendees included Mayor David Huffman; Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Jerry Turner. Brad Vance, City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Attorney Kevin Howe
Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree was absent.
Others attending board meeting were Chief Phillip Smith, Police Officer Jaycob Paden and Stacy Brents.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous.
Aldermen:
--Approved the agenda as is.
--Approved the minutes of July 15, July 6, June 25, 2021.
--Approved paying all claims on the August 2021 Docket.
--Heard from Stacy Brents, a concerned citizen who addressed the Board of Aldermen about the ATVs on the streets and highways. Brents said the situation has gotten out of hand with speeding, trespassing, multiple riders, and minors on the highway.
This matter was tabled until the board meeting on Sept. 7, 2021, to give the police department a chance to handle the situation. No motion was made.
--Heard a police report indicating a Virtual Academy has been set up so all New Houlka police officers can get training on the computer to get credits to be certified.
Chief Phillip Smith reported that he has not hired another part-time police officer as of Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021 but hopes to have one soon.
--Heard a Water Department indicating usual maintenance was continuing.
--Heard from Chickasaw County deputy Jaycob Paden -- who is also a part-time Houlka town officer -- who told the board that Chickasaw County and all the towns in Chickasaw County are looking to hire a school resource officer in each school in the county. There is money available to pay 75% of this officer’s salary and the county is asking the Town of New Houlka to pay 25%, board members were told.
This subject was tabled until aldermen can get more information.
--Tabled a resolution on a woodchipper until more information is obtained.
-- Approved a personnel policy change removing the fourth paragraph on page 5 after reviewing the personnel policy. The deleted paragraph dealt with write-ups. The personnel policy indicates that town employees serve as the will and pleasure of the Board of Aldermen.
--Approved a motion to file charges in Justice Court in Houston for a missing police badge and a hand-held radio that was issued by the Town. The gun was returned. No charges had been filed as of mid-afternoon Thursday, Aug. 12, town officials said.
--Approved a motion to purchase a service plan from C-Spire for cell phones for the Mayor, Police Chief, City Clerk and Water Supervisor. This plan would include four free cell phones and accessories.
--Approved having an auction to sell all surplus equipment, scrap metal, and items deemed of no value to the Town. A date of Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 was set.
--Approved purchasing new tables and chairs for the Houlka Community Center.
--Approved attending the Conference in Hattiesburg on Oct. 26 and 27, Tuesday and Wednesday, 2021. A decision will be made as to who is going at that time.
--A motion was made to put the $74,618.01 received from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) into a separate bank account until a decision is made as to where the funds can be used.
--Approved to have North MS IT to set up a website for the town. The old website is outdated and is owned by someone other than the Town.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.