NEW HOULKA — New Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen are now seeking quotes from several waste pickup companies after RES canceled its contract with the town. No motion was made.
The actions came after New Houlka’s board met in regular session Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Houlka City Hall.
RES has served about 300 customers in the northern Chickasaw County town for over 10 years, town officials said this week.
RES also recently terminated their contact with the City of Houston. The action in Houston followed reports of labor problems — Covid apparently hit RES hard, according to reports —which saw the company missing numerous pick-up days in Houston.
Missed pickup days have also been an issue in New Houlka, town officials said.
Despite ending their contract RES will continue to pick up in New Houlka through the end of February, town officials said this week.
Along with seeking waste pick-up quotes, aldermen took the following actions in their February meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise listed.
Attendees included: Mayor David Huffman, Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree, Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Brad Vance, and Jerry Turner, City Clerk Janie Tutor, and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Others attending included Police Chief Michael G. Ford, and town citizens Annie Benford, Shirley Huggins, Anitha Keith and Carolyn Judon.
The board:
—Approved the agenda:
—Approved minutes of the Jan. 4, 2022 meeting:
—Paid all claims on the February 2022 docket.
—Heard a Water Department report detailing usual maintenance and repairs.
—Heard Chief Ford give a routine report on the New Houlka Police Department. Aldermen hired Barbara Ward to upkeep NIBRS (National Incident Base Reporting System) 8 System for the Police Department at $90 per month.
—Voted to keep the new 2022 Chevrolet truck unmarked if allowed by the State of Mississippi.
—Voted to change the Town of New Houlka’s bank accounts to First Choice Bank. After reviewing bids, First Choice Bank was chosen because there would be no fees charged and the bank is in the Town of New Houlka.
—Reviewed and approved without change the town’s personnel policy.
—Rescheduled a hearing on the building at 212 Walker St. for the March 1, 2022, board meeting because the owner has COVID-19.
—Decided to get an estimate on building materials for building cabinets in Houlka City Hall and possibly the Houlka Community Center. Plans are to get inmates from the Chickasaw County Jail with cabinet building experience to do the work.
The cabinets, built in the 1970s, are in bad need of repair, town officials said.
—Approved a motion to have Matt Huffman — the mayor’s son — build the counter and shelves for the mayor’s office. Tom Chain at the Mississippi State Auditor’s office and Hosea Simo at the Mississippi Ethics Commission were contacted and asked if this was permissible. Both offices advised this is permitted if the mayor did not have a vote in the matter, which he does not.
—Approved to pay for the inmates’ meals each day.
—Approved making reservations for the Mayor, Clerk and members of the Board of Aldermen at the South Beach Resort in Biloxi for the MML Conference in June 2022. These reservations can be changed or canceled if necessary, town officials said.
—Authorized the mayor to negotiate with the owner of a building at 204 Walker St., and the adjoining building, about possibly purchasing the structures. The buildings are owned by a church which is building another church out of town. The mayor will negotiate with the owner on purchasing the buildings for the town. No motion was made.
—Took under advisement an ordinance or resolution to designate the commercial buildings in town as non-residential. Town Attorney, Kevin L Howe will research this matter and bring before the Board of Aldermen on the regular meeting on March 1, 2022. No motion was made.
—Recessed until the regular board meeting on March 1, 2022.