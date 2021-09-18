NEW HOULKA --New Houlka’s mayor and board of aldermen hired a new police officer, and approved an animal control ordinance during their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Attendees included Mayor David Huffman; Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree, Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Jerry Turner. Brad Vance, City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Others attending board meeting were Butch Arledge from the Chickasaw Journal.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous.
Aldermen:
--Hired Blake Westmoreland as a part-time police officer.
--Approved an animal control ordinance. This ordinance requires owners to keep their pets, especially dogs, at their own homes.
Any complaints on dogs that are a threat to the public will result in the dog being caught and taken to a private shelter. A fee will be charged to the owner to get his/her dog back.
If the dog is not claimed within a certain time the dog will be given a new home, aldermen said.
A copy of the ordinance ran in the Sept. 15 issue.
--Approved raising the rates on door hangers to $25, meter deposits to $65.00, Renters’ Security Deposits to $190.00 and reconnect fee to $65. This increase takes effect Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
--Approved the agenda as is.
--Approved the minutes of Aug. 3 2021.
--Approved paying all claims on the September, 2021 Docket.
--Heard reports from the police and water departments.
--Purchased purchase Crimestar software COST? for the Police Department. Crimestar is a law enforcement records management system.
--Purchased a half page ad at $550 to go in a magazine that the Chickasaw Journal prints annually.
--Went into executive session, came out of executive session, but took no action during the session.
--Approved the revised resolution donating the woodchipper to Chickasaw County.
--Tabled discussion of a proposed basketball court until more information is obtained.
--Approved closing Houlka City Hall to the public as part of the town’s Covid-19 policy. Water customers will have to use the night deposit box for water bills paid with cash, checks or money orders. Customers may pay by phone with a debit card. Appointments may be made for notary, fax, and other things. This policy will remain as numbers are high, aldermen said.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.