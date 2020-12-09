HOULKA -- Teri Hamilton is not only the new Branch Manager for the Houlka Library, she’s also a travel agent of sorts -- her goal is helping people explore the world through books without leaving the comfort of their home, she said this week.
She began work at the library in August, replacing Martha Hinton, who retired after a 20-year career at the Dixie Regional Library facility.
The Houlka library -- located on Miss. 32 just east of Houlka, and just before the turnoff to the Tanglefoot Trail -- is one of eight libraries that make up the system.
Three of those eight are in Chickasaw County in Houlka, Houston and Okolona. The other five are located in Vardaman, Calhoun City, Bruce, Sherman and Pontotoc.
The Houlka Library caters to a variety of people, Hamilton said this week. “One of my youngest visitors is a two-year-old girl. Her grandmother brings her, and she likes to be read to while her grandmother looks for books. I can’t read to her as much as I’d like due to Covid restrictions, though.
“The rest of those who use the library range all the way from youngsters to the young at heart,” Hamilton said.
“I average 8-15 patrons per day, and they find a broad variety of resources. We have audio books, regular books, computers, DVDs, and an Internet capacity. In short, no matter what you’re interested in, we’ll have something for you here or we’ll get it,” she said.
The library is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to Covid concerns, presently only two people are allowed inside the facility at a time.
The Pontotoc County native came to the job via a roundabout route. The daughter of David and Trish Ray of Houlka graduated from South Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1999. She and her husband Craig -- who’s an assistant fleet manager with Ashley Furniture -- married in 1999.
She worked for five years at the Bancorp South branch in Houlka, then spent another five years with First Choice Bank in Pontotoc.
“Growing up, I never thought I’d become a librarian, but as an adult I’ve discovered a love for old - fashioned ‘have a book in my hand and turn the page’ reading -- and have tried to instill a love for reading in my children.
“Since I homeschool my son, 16, and daughters 13 and 11, we were in and out of the library all the time. When Martha Hinton said she was thinking of retiring, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to do library work and homeschool my youngsters in the mornings before I come to work at the library,” she said.
What does she enjoy most about her library job? “I love reading, discovering new worlds, and helping other people discover a love for reading. Reading lets people travel all over the world, without leaving Mississippi. Even when I was at the bank, people would ask me about books. I guess I was a librarian for years and didn’t realize it,” she said.
And the part of the job she dislikes the most? -- “Late fees,” she joked. “Actually, I haven’t found much about the job I don’t enjoy,” she said.
She also encourages people to read Mississippi authors -- the latest in a long history of the state’s written and musical heritage. Among her favorite state authors: Pontotoc County native Carl Purdon, Greg Isles, Mississippi Delta mystery writer Carolyn Haines --whom she got to know after Haines did a feature at the Houlka Library -- John Grisham, and Dr. Dwight McComb in Amory, who has published several murder mystery books with a medical twist.
She hopes the library’s patronage will grow as time goes by. “I invite folks to come in and use our facilities. Read digitally, or with a book in your hand. Let us help you learn new things or take a trip anywhere in the world you’d like to go without leaving home,” she concluded.