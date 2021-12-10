NEW HOULKA — New Houlka Police Chief Mike Ford, who was sworn in Monday, Nov. 22, by Mayor David Huffman, is a Houlka native who’s lived in this area virtually his entire life, and has a strong background in law enforcement, he said this week.
He replaces former Chief Phillip Smith, who retired.
Said Mayor Huffman this week: “We think Chief Ford’s going to do a really good job for us once he gets his feet on the ground about what’s required as police chief and sets schedules so that part -time folks can do their job.
“He brings a lot of experience to the table. We’re really excited about having him, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
Ford, 52, is also a nine-year deputy with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.
He’s a 1987 Houlka Attendance Center graduate. He has no military experience. He didn’t attend college, but has a lot of University of Adversity/ College of Hard Knocks education, he joked.
After he graduated HAC he worked at Southern Motion Furniture in Pontotoc for a number of years.
His furniture work came to a halt after “I looked at the clock at work one day, and decided this wasn’t what I wanted to do the rest of my life,” he recalled.
His law enforcement career began when he was hired as a jailor by former Chickasaw Jimmy Simmons in 2008. In 2011, he went to work for Mississippi Department of Corrections, which sent him to the Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Moorehead in 2012. He returned to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department in 2013.
He’s lived in this area almost all his life. His mother moved the family to Pontotoc for about six years after his father, local businessman Glen Wilson Ford, was murdered in Tupelo in 1976. The family later returned to Houlka area and has been there ever since.
He and his wife Kimberly Dawn Ford have no children, “but plenty of nieces and nephews,” he said this week.
He's got strong connections to the community. Former Sheriff Simmons is his cousin. Simmons’ mother and Ford’s grandmother, Polly Buchanan Thomas, were full sisters.
He expressed his appreciation to the many people who have given him strong community support and otherwise helped him get where his today.
“First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
“Next, I want to thank the community. A lot of people asked me to be Police Chief, and then Mayor Huffman called, and I interviewed with him and the Board of Aldermen for the job.
“I also want to thank my wife Kimberly, because being married to a law enforcement officer is a really hard job.
“I also want to thank my mother, Rhonda Turner, for raising me right. She raised three kids by herself and also put herself through nursing school at the same time.
“My grandparents are also special to me, I believe they’re looking down on me and I hope they’re proud of me,” Chief Ford said.
He and Kimberly attend Cook Memorial Church, on the edge of Pontotoc County. He is a member of the Houlka Baptist Church.
He doesn’t belong to any civic or social clubs. He used to deer hunt, but now runs foxhounds in a pen. Kimberly competes in the Western Pleasure horse riding category, so the couple often attends horse shows.
“I want to thank the community for giving me the opportunity to serve the town of New Houlka. I want to do the best I can for the people of the town,” Chief Ford concluded.