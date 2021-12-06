NEW HOULKA —Town residents haven’t let Grinch vandalism stop them from celebrating Christmas on the town square.
A town Christmas tree, set up on the square, and already partially decorated by community members, was vandalized sometime between Thanksgiving and Monday, Nov. 29.
The 20 ft. Cedar tree — a typical Mississippi Christmas tree — was cut from Mayor David Huffman’s property, then placed on the square. As far as he knows, it’s the first time a Christmas tree has been decorated on the town square, he said this week.
“Someone took a stick and knocked off most of the ornaments folks had decorated the tree with. Some of them appear to have been crushed underfoot.”
The town is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Those with information are asked to call Town Hall or the New Houlka Police Department, both at 662-568-2746.
Those who decorated the tree often brought their youngsters to help, and came by to decorate on their own time and schedule. They often provided their own decorations to adorn the tree.
“We’ve already cleaned up the mess and community members are redecorating the same tree now,” Mayor Huffman said.
The tree is one of several Christmas decorations on the town square. Community members have also decorated the gazebo. Santa and his reindeer pulling a sleigh are to be found on the square, along with a Nativity Scene.
“Decorating the square is an ongoing project, and we hope folks will continue to come by whenever they want and help decorate.
“There’s no deadline; I wouldn’t be surprised to see people tweaking the decorations on the square right up to Christmas,” the mayor concluded.