HOULKA-- New playground equipment is up, and area kids will soon be running to use it, Houlka officials said this week.
“Despite the rain we installed in-playground equipment Saturday, June 19, with the help of community volunteers.
“We started at 8 a.m., broke for lunch at 12, and finished up around 3. Lunch and desserts were provided by TEAM Houlka members,” said town mayor-elect David Huffman.
The one-piece metal unit is designed for youngsters 5-12, and has several slides, climbing stations and monkey bars.
Huffman said he’s not sure of the fate of the old equipment. “It’s been taken down and been gone about a month.
“I want to thank the Board of Aldermen and the Mayor’s Office for replacing the old equipment with this new unit. It means a lot to me and the community for the kids to have a place to play this summer,” he said.
New Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved allocating $20,000 to purchase new playground equipment for the town park during the board’s May meeting.
The action followed a request from TEAM (Together Everyone Accomplishes More) HOULKA to buy the playground equipment, according to Huffman, who is also the group’s coordinator.
Town officials said the new equipment was purchased from town funds.
TEAM HOULKA had originally sought $10,000 for the work. Mayor Jimmy Kelly later suggested the group seek $20,000 instead, and that’s what they did.
After looking over three different websites for comparison, Huffman said, “we went with what best suits our needs.”
The equipment cost about $17,460. The remaining money from the $20,000 was used to pay to pay for installation.
The new unit will replace old wooden playground equipment at the park, which had become rotted and otherwise damaged after years of hard use by local youngsters.
The current playground equipment now being taken down was bought with a grant many years ago.