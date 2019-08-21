HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department now has a new K-9 Officer in its ranks.
K-9 Rex, a Dutch Shepherd, is the new drug dog for the department. Rex will be joining trained handler Deputy Bo Yeatman, who was the handler for the previous K-9 Officer, Nagod.
K-9 Nagod was retired after an injury received in the line of duty left him unable to do his job safely. Nagod was retired to the home of his handler, Deputy Yeatman. Rex is the replacement for Nagod.
Both Rex and Yeatman completed a training program last week and are now certified in drug detection, tracking and criminal apprehension.
“Having a K-9 back on the street is great for Chickasaw County, a very valuable tool for law enforcement,” said Sheriff James Myers. “Having a K-9 available to assist us on a daily basis is a big plus for the citizens of the county.”
Rex was purchased from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind.
The Sheriff’s Department received some donations that went towards offsetting the costs of the new K-9.