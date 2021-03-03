CHICKASAW – Chickasaw County could soon be seeing a boost in revenue thanks to House Bill 1063 introduced to the House of Representatives by Representative Jon Lancaster, and its sister bill, Senate Bill 2895, introduced in the Senate by Senator Ben Suber.
The bills would allow Chickasaw and other counties that were added on in the process, to lower the tax abatement on class two and class three property, below the legal limit. The standard abatement is 15%, however, under the new bill, it can be lowered to 8%.
“It allows us to lower the tax abatement below the legal limit,” said District 2 Supervisor and vice president of the board, Bill Blissard. “The legal limit is 15%, but we got a bill that is specific to us and Sunflower County, which they put that on the bill to make it more interesting for the whole legislature, but it allows us to cut the tax abatement to 8% of the value instead of 15, which on $140 million is still a lot of money.”
The reason there were two bills introduced is because it streamlines the process and increases the likelihood of at least one of them reaching the floor, and it is common practice.
The bills were an effort by the board and the legislators to make the county more appealing to a company that was seriously considering Chickasaw County for a solar farm, but were concerned about the high millage rates.
“To be competitive, we had to do something to make it easier for them,” said Suber.
Lancaster said that the bills better align the rates in the state with surrounding states, making it more appealing for these types of industries to come in.
“The bill I filed, and Senator Suber filed a sister bill to it over in the senate, gives the county board of supervisors the authority to adjust the Ad Valorem assessed rate so we can be competitive with other states,” said Lancaster. “We were sitting here at 15% and I think Tennessee was at like 12.5 and Alabama was like 9.5, so we were out of the hunt essentially.”
According to Blissard, there are immediate benefits to the county such as the increase in tax revenue, however, it is his hope that there would be a sort of trickle down effect that will span the coming years.
“It will mean a lot of things. First off, it will be a big increase on our assessed value, which also will increase, by $700,000 or more, tax income, which in return would allow us to lower the millage rate, which would in turn make us look better to other industries. Another thing is that the green energy, a lot of times certain industries follow green energy like data centers and such as that, not a real big employee base, but just taking steps in the right direction. It could be the beginning of a lot of good things, but at the very least, it will up our taxes and allow us to lower our millage and make us look a lot more attractive.”
Suber also felt that the bills could be very beneficial to the county.
“Honestly, its agricultural land mainly, and they are getting roughly, from what I’ve been told, $5,000-10,000 in annual Ad Velorem taxes, and according to this company, with their $100-and-something-million investment, it should be about $800,000 in taxes, which a lot of its going to go to the school, partially school taxes, but its also going to be coming to the county. I think its something really good for the county. The taxes were going to be well into the millions, but under 2 million, so by lowering this, we're giving the company a break but we're also still generating a lot more income for the county than what we had had previously.”
The property is south of Okolona, and it is 1,100 to 1,200 acres that the solar farm will occupy. The company that is interested in the property, who was also looking at other states, but according to Suber they really liked Chickasaw except for the higher tax rates.
According to estimates from the company, they should be able to generate enough electricity to power 25,000 homes.
There was a stipulation laid out to the company before the process of filing the bills began that said they would have to invest at least $100 million. This was done to make sure that they are serious about investing and will hold up their end of the bargain. The company plans to invest somewhere between $140-160 million, and it is a 30-year project.
One of the big concerns about the bill stems from the recent problems faced by the electric grid in Texas during the winter storm. However, this project would differ because in Texas, they were selling the electricity directly to the consumers, however, with this, the electricity that is generated will be sold to TVA, and the risk of failure is low as the farm would only be a supplemental source for TVA.
“TVA's primary source of energy has always been hydro and nuclear, so this will just be supplemental,” said Lancaster.
Blissard said he has enjoyed the process and working alongside Senator Ben Suber and Representative Lancaster. It began with the board taking a vote to allow the solar farm to come in and the two legislators took the reins and began driving the project towards its ultimate success.
“Its really neat deal, starting with us agreeing on it as a board and working with the solar company. Jon and Ben both said that if this is not a 5-0 vote, that it wouldn't go anywhere in the legislature, so we had a couple of meetings about it and we agreed on the 8%, and then they took it and they were going to make it a local and private field, which would have been a lot easier, but as the lawyers in Jackson looked at it, they said that they couldn't do that, so Jon was able to, at the very last minute, introduce a bill with it and they worked hard to get it through, they really did.”
The bills are still pending, but they were each passed by their respective branch, and now head to the other. If both bills are passed, they will then be combined into one and ran through the branches again and then, if passed, sent to the desk of the governor for his signature.