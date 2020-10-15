HOUSTON -- The former Western Inn location at the interchange between Highway 8 and Highway 15 on the west side of Houston has recently sold to business developers, Ruth and Monther Erar who plan to develop a truck stop and retail complex in 2021.
The Erars have several businesses throughout North Mississippi, including service stations, truck stops, and the popular New Amsterdam Deli in downtown Tupelo.
“We are happy about all the possibilities in Houston and look forward to being a part of Houston’s growing business community,” says Monther Erar.
“I’d like to welcome Ruth and Monther to Houston and say that we’re very excited that they have decided to invest in our community," said Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson. "Hopefully, this development will spur further development of the Highway 15 corridor.”
While the truck stop will be a branded location, the brand has not yet been decided on.
“We will be looking for the best fit as we move forward,” says Erar.