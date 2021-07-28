HOUSTON • The new urgent care clinic that is coming to Houston is well underway as the have broken ground on their newest location.
“We have been working very closely,” said Mayor Stacey Parker. “Everything has been working as well as it can under construction and getting paperwork done all kinds of things. It has really come together.
Situated behind the Sprint Mart on Highway 8 beside Walmart, the new clinic will act as a stabilizing clinic, meaning that they can stabilize patients for transport to another Emergency Room, as well as a family clinic.
“As far as what it’s going to mean for the City of Houston, it’s going to mean a lot to the quality of life and the mindset of the community as far as I’ve got a place that’s not going to turn me down or not accept me. As [Chad Garnett] has said, ideally in a nutshell, they will stabilize you and get you to a class one or two hospital that is going to be capable of taking care of you if it’s at that level, but they will be able to assist and evaluate you at that level. That’s the way the emergency room was that was at Trace Regional. They were there to stabilize you and if they couldn’t treat you they would stabilize you and get you somewhere else where you could get treatment.”
However, with the emergency room at Trace Regional having been shutdown a number of years ago, there has been a need for an emergency service in the area, and that is what this clinic aims to fill.
“We started talking about, ‘would we do another clinic,’ and looking at where we might go,” said Chad Garnett, who, along with his wife Misty, are opening the clinic in Houston, when they came before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in March to state their desire to come to Houston. “Houston’s always been on my heart. I felt like there was a need in Houston. I know there’s a couple of clinics, not an urgent care clinic, and so we started looking here, we talked about Kosciusko a couple of times, and then once again, maybe it was the lord, I don’t know, but the Mayor contacted me and asked me if we would look at maybe coming to Houston.”
According to Garnett, he clinic treats emergency matters such as X-Rays, temporary casting, sutures and other emergencies as well as family practice.
Parker said that this was in no way a dig at Trace Regional Hospital or their services, it was simply filling a need that is ever-present in the community.
“I am not pointing fingers, thank God that Trace Regional still has what it has, but it is lacking as far as stabilization and, as far as the mindset of the people who are looking at it, an ER,” said Mayor Parker.
However, aside from the medical aspect to the community, it also boasts an economic advantage.
“We are excited. I hope it means a lot for the city. It is part of the big picture. We have been staying our course, working at it as hard as we can, and showing people that when you help yourself, people have a tendency to come around more to help.”