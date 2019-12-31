It’s bowling time. More specifically its bowl season for college football. This is easily the best time of the year to watch college football if you’re a fan of funky match ups. Who knew you wanted to watch Louisiana Tech beat Miami, or watch BYU travel to Hawaii? No one, but you get to have these great line ups of weirdness only during bowl season.
Now there is one glaring issue though, and that is with the advent of the college football playoff there are a few very important games on New Years eve. Now I love the college football playoff system. It is a system that proves who the best in the country is without a shred of doubt. However, the issue comes from having teams play on a holiday that is centered around staying awake all night. While most people have no issue with that, I personally cheer for my team/the team I know the best so hard that I end up tiring myself out. During regular season games that is no big deal since all I have to do is watch more football and/or sleep. But on New Year’s Eve, I have to stay awake to watch the magical ball drop down to signify the new year has started. Last New Year’s eve I ended up taking a whole hour and a half nap in between football games and parties that I was invited to.
Granted this probably sounds like whining, and it kind of is, I know I’m not the only person who is literally tired of the games being on New Year’s Eve. I’m totally fine with them being on New Year’s Day, and would honestly love getting to ring in the new year with a whole day devoted to football. Who knows if this article will reach the playoff committee, but hey, it’s worth a shot.