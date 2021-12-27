Sorry, an error occurred.
Managing Editor
A two-vehicle accident Dec. 26 west of Aberdeen claimed the lives of two men from Aberdeen and Houston.
According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Willie Gershon Hodges, 43, of Aberdeen was dead at the scene from multiple trauma.
He was ejected from the 2007 GMC Envoy he was driving and was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in this vehicle was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
William Aurther Tumblin, 67, of Houston was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo but died at 8:16 p.m. from multiple trauma.
He was not wearing a seatbelt. He was driving a 2004 Pontiac car.
The accident, which happened at 6:33 p.m., was at the intersection of Old Houston Road and Watkins Lane.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 9:20 am
