What would you like to be in your next life in Earth?
Assuming you get one, of course...
***
At some point in our lives, we realize we will never be able to do all the things we wish.
We are limited by time, by money, by heredity and environment.
We will never go all the p!aces we want, live everywhere we'd like, meet all the people we wish, sample all of life's smorgasbord.
The magazines at the bookstore hint at what we're missing. There are publications devoted to everything from recreational vehicles to professional sports, to modeling to computers to flying airplanes to being a soldier of fortune.
The slogan, "You can have it all" is a lie. If you do this, you can't do that. You'd like to do both, but you can't.
We're all wannabes about something, usually many things. That's why books sell so well, why movie theaters are full -- or were, until Covid-19 came along -- and why the magazine racks are stuffed.
What would you like to be in some future life?
Maybe some of us are going to heaven until the end of time. Sounds like fun. Catch up with all the ancestors, maybe hear a first-hand report of killing a mastodon, or if someone was having a really bad day, being killed by a sabre-tooth tiger.
Maybe have an eyeball-to-eyeball chat with Moses, find out just how he he did that Red Sea thing, maybe find out if Lot’s wife made it to The Show, maybe have a talk with the Elder Brother Himself.
Maybe some of us are headed, well, Elsewhere to the Place of Bad Things, there to spend eternity with the likes of Joe Stalin, Attila the Hun, and John Wayne Gacey. Watch your back.
Maybe we recycle here on Earth a few times until we build up enough points to rotate into heaven. You know, kind of like rotating out of the Pacific Theater during World War II or out of Viet Nam when your time was up.
If that's the case, in some future lives on Earth, I'd like to be:
---Still married to my present wife. Why let death end the good times?
---A successful stock car driver.
---A successful author.
---A successful prizefighter.
---A veterinarian.
---A trust fund hippie, living happily off mommy and daddy's money, lazy as a dog in August, on life’s payroll but not on the workforce, unencumbered by any unpleasant thoughts of having to earn a living.
---A warrior-poet in centuries past.
---Traveling the nation on a motorcycle for a few years, freed of a job and other invasions of personal privacy.
---Traveling the nation by recreational vehicle, which allows you to take your civilization with you as you go.
Some Far East religions believe man's soul may reside in inanimate objects such as rocks and trees.
If that's the case, with all due respect, I'd just as soon skip my turn. I don't want eternal life at the price of eternal boredom. But I digress ...
In the meantime, just in case this is our only go-round on Earth, we should make the most of the time we have to do what we want, and somehow make the world a better place for our having passed this way.
And since we're stuck in the present -- for now, anyway -- remember that today is the tomorrow you were dreaming about yesterday….