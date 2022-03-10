March 7 - 11, 2022 has been proclaimed as Newspapers in Education Week.
Of course, NIE is not the only time this newspaper is involved with local schools. We cover school board meetings, school sports and other extracurricular activities, print school honor rolls, and recognize outstanding students and programs in areas from A to Z, athletics to zoology.
The NIE program is designed to help younger readers realize what older readers already know: A newspaper is far more than news. It is even more than what Ben Bradlee once termed the first draft of history.
Here are some ways teachers can bring the value of newspapers in education home to students:
• Role play with a student as though you are in a news event. Conduct a newspaper interview like a real reporter.
• Encourage a student to write an editorial on a local concern.
• Help your student create a comic strip. (Visit the National
• Day Calendar Classroom for a similar idea.)
• Create real-life incomes and budgets and have students use the newspaper to see if they can live within the means assigned to them.
• Visit the American Press Institute website to access tools and resources for the week.
• Follow on social media with the hashtag #NIE or #NIEweek.
Newspapers in Education Week is sponsored by an organization called Newspapers in Education, a community of newspapers and professional groups.
Newspapers tell people not only what they need to know, but also what they'd like to know. News stories tell people what they need to know to function in a democracy. Those stories also reflect a reality, which is sometimes not pretty, but which needs to be seen, warts, wrinkles, and all. Feature stories tell of interesting people, places, and things; of challenges met and obstacles overcome.
Still other articles provide information of social, historic and humorous values. The newspaper is at home in many classrooms -- social studies, English, mathematics, home economics and science, to name a few.
The weekly newspaper provides a dimension to news that larger daily newspapers lack. Community newspapers help readers relate to their town and county in ways that larger publications can never equal.
Local events such as sports and school activities are covered in more detail because a weekly newspaper has tighter focus. For the Chickasaw Journal, that focus is on Chickasaw and its communities, not Wall Street and the rest of the world. That's the way it has been all the years we've been in operation, and that's the way we want it to stay.
This county is our beat as well as our home. We are as accessible to our readers as a conversation on Court Square or a local telephone call to our office or home. That's the way we want it.
As the late American journalist and author Edwin Canham once said, "The day of the printed word is far from ended. Swift as is the delivery of the radio bulletin, graphic as is television's eyewitness picture, the task of adding meaning and clarity remains urgent. People cannot and need not absorb meaning at the speed of light."
We hope the Chickasaw Journal can bring meaning and understanding to the education received by students. Our students are our tomorrow. We consider it a privilege to help them become better educated and hence better prepared citizens.