Houlka and three other fire departments were dispatched to the scene of a house fire on Monday, June 27. 

HOULKA — Fire destroyed a home, its contents and a nearby shed at 606 Main St. in Houlka Monday evening, June 27, firefighters said this week.

A woman and her dog in the house escaped unharmed, Houlka Fire Chief Derek Earp said.

He declined to release the woman’s name. It’s unclear where the woman is now staying. The Red Cross was notified of the situation.

Firefighters dispatched about 7 p.m. found the older two-floor wood frame structure engulfed in fire. The house is believed to have been built in the 1930s or 1940s.

The fire’s cause and point of origin was a grease fire in the kitchen that spread out of control. The woman and her dog were the only ones in the house at the time, firefighters were told.

“We started putting water on the house, but we never could control the fire,” he said.

Chief Earp expressed his appreciation to firefighters from Houston, Thorn and Van Vleet who helped fight the fire.

A car parked in front of the house was towed to safety during the fire.

Firefighters returned to station about midnight. After the fire rekindled, they returned to put more water on the smoldering runs about 3 a.m. Tuesday and again at 7 a.m.

