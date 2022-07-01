A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Houlka and three other fire departments were dispatched to the scene of a house fire on Monday, June 27.
Managing Editor
HOULKA — Fire destroyed a home, its contents and a nearby shed at 606 Main St. in Houlka Monday evening, June 27, firefighters said this week.
A woman and her dog in the house escaped unharmed, Houlka Fire Chief Derek Earp said.
He declined to release the woman’s name. It’s unclear where the woman is now staying. The Red Cross was notified of the situation.
Firefighters dispatched about 7 p.m. found the older two-floor wood frame structure engulfed in fire. The house is believed to have been built in the 1930s or 1940s.
The fire’s cause and point of origin was a grease fire in the kitchen that spread out of control. The woman and her dog were the only ones in the house at the time, firefighters were told.
“We started putting water on the house, but we never could control the fire,” he said.
Chief Earp expressed his appreciation to firefighters from Houston, Thorn and Van Vleet who helped fight the fire.
A car parked in front of the house was towed to safety during the fire.
Firefighters returned to station about midnight. After the fire rekindled, they returned to put more water on the smoldering runs about 3 a.m. Tuesday and again at 7 a.m.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 11:49 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.