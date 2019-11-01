oko fire

There were no injuries reported in a kitchen fire in Okolona.

OKOLONA -- On Wednesday Oct. 23 at 3:17 p.m. the Okolona Fire Department was paged out to a kitchen fire at 520 Culpepper Circle at Hawkins Apartments Building 7 Apartments G, Fire Chief Terry Tucker said this week.

The first firefighter arrived on scene at 3:20 p.m. and reported light smoke coming from the building.

Engine 2 and Engine 1 arrived on scene and reported that the fire was out and a fan was needed to remove smoke from the building.

Firefighters went to apartment 7 G to investigate and check for fire extension, but no other fire was found, Chief Tucker said.

After smoke was cleared from the building the power was turned off to apartment 7 G. The damage from the fire was contained to only one apartment in building 7; there are eight apartments in each building.

The family in apartment 7 G had to be moved to another apartment.

The fire was reported under control at 3:26 p.m. All units cleared the scene and were back in service at 4:01p.m.

“The Okolona Department is very thankful that everyone was able to exit the apartment and that no injuries were reported,” the chief said.

