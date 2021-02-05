HOUSTON – Houston Fire Fighters responded to the scene of a house fire on Monday, Feb. 1, on Umberson Road in Houston.
The department was dispatched at 4:01 p.m., and arrived on scene at 4:03 p.m., to find heavy smoke encapsulating the entire area.
Once on scene, firefighters gained entry into the home, which was not occupied, and began searching for the fire.
They located it in the attic, and began work fighting the fire, which was deemed under control at 4:48 p.m.
Responders cleared the scene at 5:36 p.m.
“Our guys did a heck of a job,” said Chief Jonathan Blankenship.
The fire, which was contained within the attic, is believed to be an electrical fire.
The home is currently under renovation, and is owned by Benny Wells.
According to Blankenship, there was fire damage in the attic and water and a little heat damage downstairs.
No injuries were sustained during the fire.