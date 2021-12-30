As the New Year draws inexorably closer, many folks make all sorts of New Year's resolutions.
Trouble is, most of those good intentions last about as long as snowflakes on a hot griddle.
Here's a two-word New Year's resolution that can make you happier and healthier. Those around you will thank you for taking it up.
Ready to know what it is?
Drum roll, please.
Be Happy.
That's it.
If you can learn to be happy --despite all that’s wrong with the world today -- chances are it will increase your physical health, as well as your emotional well-being.
A study out of the University of California at Irvine and the Loma Linda University School of Medicine showed that people who viewed a one-hour humorous video saw a decrease in the production of stress hormones that lasted 12 to 24 hours. Even anticipating seeing a funny video helped relieve stress, according to the study.
Laugh your way to good health? Don't, well, laugh.
According to Dr. William Fry of Stanford University, one minute of laughter equals 10 minutes on the rowing machine. Of course, laughter and walking a mile a day will get you more benefits than just laughing.
And still more news: RX Laughter, a project at UCLA's Jonssen Cancer Center, Mattel Children's Hospital, and the Neuropsychiatric Institute and Hospital, uses humor to help young people being treated for cancer and cerebral palsy. Research has shown that a positive attitude can give a better chance of recovery.
The wonderful thing about happiness is that you have the power to control it. It may take some practice to look on the bright side. It's an acquired skill, like riding a bicycle or always telling the truth.
For example, say you're racing to an appointment, the train comes through the intersection ahead of you, and you're stuck waiting. You can A. cuss and bang your fist against the steering wheel or B. unwind and collect your thoughts.
It's your choice. Learn to work on the things you can change, accept what you can't, and be smart enough to know the difference.
It's hard to continue to be tense if you can have a good laugh. Makes watching Dumb and Dumber positively therapeutic, doesn't it?
When you've got the mopes, it can be hard to think positively. You know you should get a workout, and that the workout will release endorphins, the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals.
But when you've got the blues, or flat-out depression, it can be hard to eat or sleep, and the thought of physical exercise makes you want to cry.
So you grouch and you mope, and you pig on comfort foods, and you start getting run down, which makes you an easy victim for illness.
Not to make you feel worse, but most physicians agree there is also a connection between depression and heightened stroke risk.
Want to be a better person? Be the first one to laugh at yourself, and the last to stop laughing, when things go comedically wrong, and your life starts to resemble an outtake from a Chevy Chase movie.
Find humor wherever you can, and don't worry if things don't turn out exactly like you planned.
Don’t sweat the small stuff, ands lots of things in life are exactly that.