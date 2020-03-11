Who’s your patron academic saint?
Report cards, or progress reports, recently went out from Houston School District schools and the Chickasaw School District.
When they arrived, the documents – actually computer printouts, nowadays – undoubtedly brought happiness to some homes, and triggered unpleasantness in others.
In many ways, report cards are undersized, overvalued documents which may help, or haunt, their recipients as they seek to get into college and seek scholarships or other financial aid to help pay for it.
No matter whether a student ended the grading period with a bang or a whimper, history provides him or her with some excellent companions who managed similar cards.
For those high-domes whose grades are at or near the top of the class, meet John Stuart Mill. Mill was a 19th century thinker and political writer whose father educated him in Greek at age three and history at age four. By eight, he was skilled in Latin, geometry and algebra.
He was your basic manufactured genius, educated by his father. He didn’t turn out half bad for a home-schooled kid.
On the other hand, did this most recent set of grades make you the anchorman or anchorwoman for your whole class, or perhaps even the school? So you weren’t the brightest bulb in the chandelier. Take heart. Others before you have been academic nightlights, but managed to make something of themselves.
English writer G. K. Chesterton didn’t learn to read until he was eight. Physicist Albert Einstein did so poorly in all high school classes except math that a teacher told him to drop out of school.
Perhaps the average student’s patron academic saint is Winston Churchill. A hyperactive child, he entered high school as the rock-bottom student. He twice failed entrance exams to Sandhurst, the British military academy, before passing on his third try.
Some report cards are rockets fired home which can ricochet to hit teachers as well. Teachers issue the cards and then have to explain the contents to the parents of Little Johnny or Little Suzie.
Some parents, or students, may be upset about the “Curve,” that low blow which can cheat a student out of an “A” by awarding him or her the world’s highest “B.”
Some parents may not come to confer at all about their child’s sagging grades.
The brightest child may not inherit the world as a result of his grades if he doesn’t work hard. The class anchor isn’t necessarily condemned to a life of poverty, as long as he’ll always try his hardest.
At the University of Adversity, otherwise known as life’s College of Hard Knocks, let’s scrape the paint down to the metal: Perhaps the students with the best chance of success in life are those who make more opportunities than they find…