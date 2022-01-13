Who's your patron academic saint?
Whenever report cards - actually computer printouts, nowadays - come out, they usually bring happiness to some homes, and trigger unpleasantness in others.
In many ways, report cards are undersized, overvalued documents which may help, or haunt, their recipients as they seek to get into college and seek scholarships or other financial aid to help pay for it.
No matter whether a student ends the grading period with a bang or a whimper, history provides him or her with some excellent companions who managed similar results.
For those high-domes whose grades are at or near the top of the class, meet John Stuart Mill. Mill was a 19th century thinker and political writer whose father educated him in Greek at age 3 and history at age 4. By 8, he was skilled in Latin, geometry and algebra.
He was your basic manufactured genius, educated by his father.
He was probably the head owl at the owl farm. He didn't turn out half bad for a home-schooled kid.
On the other hand, did this most recent set of grades make you the anchorman for your whole class, or perhaps even the school?
So you weren't the coldest beer in the fridge. Take heart. Others besides you have been academic night lights, and made something of themselves.
English writer G. K.Chesterton didn't learn to read until he was eight. Physicist Albert Einstein did so poorly in all high school classes except math that a teacher told him to drop out.
Perhaps the average student's patron academic saint is Winston Churchill. A hyperactive child, he entered a high school as the rock bottom student. He twice failed entrance exams to Sandhurst, the British military academy, before passing on his third try.
He later went on to guide Britain through World War II. After the war, voters rewarded him by turning him out of office.
Well, no one’s perfect.
Some report cards are rockets fired home which can ricochet to hit teachers as well. Teachers issue the cards and then have to explain the contents to the parents of Little Johnny or little Suzie.
Said parents, or course, may be madder than a baptized cat, about as noisy, and about as rational, to find their little darling’s grades weren’t all that good.
Those grades aren’t my child’s fault, so the threadbare argument goes. Teacher can’t teach, don’t you know.
Some parents, or students, may be upset about "the Curve," that low blow, which can cheat a student out of an "A" by awarding him or her the world's highest "B."
Some parents may not come to confer at all about their child's sagging grades.
The brightest child may not inherit the world as a result of his grades if he or she doesn't work hard.
The class anchor isn't necessarily condemned to a life of poverty — drinking rainwater, sleeping under bridges and and eating out of dumpsters — as long as he or she always tries their hardest.
At the University of Adversity, otherwise known as life's College of hard Knocks, let's scrape the paint down to the metal: Perhaps the students with the best chance of success in life are those who make more opportunities than they find…