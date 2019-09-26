When watching football on Saturdays one can’t help but be a bit upset when you have to get up fairly early to watch these games. Take this Saturday for example, Alabama, LSU, and Vanderbilt all have games that start well before noon. Now I’m not saying that I’m not watching these games but as a fan I do wish we could have some of the classic-ness that a night or late afternoon game holds. The LSU and Texas game was the biggest game of the season up until that point so of course they had it at night. However, does the earlier kickoff not take away from other games that are supposed to be just as important?
I much prefer how the high school games are set up. Everything is at night at roughly the same time. No one team is more important than the other and it allows for teams and fans to have a full day of prep instead of just a few short hours. When a team has longer to prepare, nine times out of ten they will play better. The same thing applies with fans who want to tailgate and have a good time in the groves, districts and quads all around these great campuses. If these fans have to wake up early to begin their festivities, knowing that they are going to end in three hours or less as the game is on, there is a real possibility of not being able to stay awake.
I’ll end it with these three simple words, “No noon kickoffs.” It’s not fun sweating during the summer and waking up when it’s still dark in the fall. So if the NCAA is listening, I repeat, “No noon kickoffs.”