HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen elected not to change the city's alcohol ordinance to allow Sunday sales last week.
The topic, which had been a controversial one in the previous few months, was brought before the board for a final decision on Tuesday.
Jonathan McDaniel had been leading the push, and he spoke about the proposal and what was being asked.
“What it is, is for convenience stores and places like my business to be able to allow Sunday sales from 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. All other hours will stay the same. This has absolutely nothing to do with liquor, liquor cannot be sold on Sunday through the liquor store, and the only way to have it done as far as in a restaurant on Sunday, the state has to approve that. As far as restaurants, I was trying to get a time extension until 12:00 a.m for those. It would be a time extension just for restaurants and on-site premise holders. Which is places that serve food and alcohol.”
He voiced his thoughts on the controversy and the arguments against it in a speech he prepared.
“We are here once again today to discuss and decide on the right to sell beer on Sunday and a time extension for alcohol on the other days within on-site license holders. We have discussed this with a tremendous amount of our citizens and they are all in agreement with one thing, saying 'vote yes.' Vote yes for the growth and economic development of Houston, vote yes for the allowance of this city to grow a social environment that is inviting to the citizens and the chance to attract new people from the neighboring cities as well. Vote yes not only for the ability to increase revenue, but for new businesses to see a spark of growth in our community and give them a reason to possibly come join us and build. Also, let's allow existing businesses to grow a crowd base with fun and interesting ways that will attract instead of being restricting to growth. Vote yes for the creation of new jobs that come with this. I don't think anyone can argue that we need more of those for our community. Vote yes for the ability to create an environment for future generations and give them a reason to stay instead of losing so many to other cities that are prospering and offering so much more than we can, simply because we are being restricted from doing so. Finally, and what I feel is extremely important, give people of this city back their constitutional right to choose for themselves. Whether they choose to buy beer on Sunday or refuse it is their right, and it is a right that has already been established and turned into law by the State of Mississippi. Give the people back their right of choice.”
He then spoke about people who were against the move for religious reasons.
“Now, with this next part, this is not me pointing fingers or anything, even though I have tremendously had them pointed at me. But I'm going to say it, because a lot of y'all know me and I'm going to say what's on my mind. With my closing statement, I'd like to say just a few things. I feel like so many people sometimes use religion, oppression and ridicule to force their agenda and their beliefs on others, all while forgetting that those people, who's ideas and beliefs they go against, are also protected by the constitution as well. In the end, just because someone does not agree with certain things does not make it illegal or give anyone the right to deem it unfit for sale. You cannot write laws out of mere personal tastes that match your own, but not others and you cannot legislate morality.”
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones responded to this statement, also voicing her opinion on the Sunday sales.
“I want you all to know where I stand on this issue. I'm totally against Sunday sales. When you said that some people like to use religion to make their point, I'm not perfect by any means, but I do know that there is a God, and if this city has to be known for bringing our kids back because we sold alcohol on Sunday, we brought people to town because we sold alcohol on Sunday, there's more, we just have to go after it. We've got to have that vision. We need some jobs, we need lots of stuff here other than alcohol. I know that's your business, I respect your business, I do, but Sunday sales, that's the only day he asked for that we could just go and give him that respect, that's my take on it.”
Alderman At Large Barry Springer had voiced his opinion on the matter as well.
“I personally don't have a problem with them selling beer on Sunday at the convenience stores and the grocery store because I'm from Webster County, and I go to Mantee about a lot of stuff, and I see a lot of folks down there buying beer on Sunday. I don't have a problem with that, and if it was up to me to vote, I'd vote that we sell beer from the convenience store and the grocery store on Sunday. But I also say let's don't rub it in the face of the 25 percent that voted against alcohol. But I'm not here to push Barry's morality, or your morality, or anybody else's, I'm here to do the bidding of the people of this town, and 75 percent of them wanted to buy beer. So that's where I stand. It doesn't have to be for everybody, but that's not my choice. I know people that smoke, and it's killing people right and left, and I detest it, but this is America.”
Brother Randy Rinehart, who was in the audience, voiced his opposition to the matter, likening it to the board's move of banning Kratom from gas stations earlier that meeting.
“I'm against alcohol, but that horse is already out of the gate, so we're not talking about that. We just banned a recreational drug from being available. Alcohol is the most used recreational drug in our community. Alcohol doesn't have just one man out of his mind in the jail, alcohol has multiple people in our community nonfunctional. I don't understand how we can possibly do this and not redo what we just did on gas station cocaine. Because does it not bring money into our community, is it not potential to bring even more money if we make it more readily available? I just hear you all banning one recreational drug, but now you're going to take this one and make it more readily available. One alcoholic beverage impedes your reaction time by so many tenths of a second. I just think if we're going to do one, we need to pay attention that we're not kicking one out while making another one available.”
Police Chief Adam Harmon said that the ordinances were good and didn't really need to be changed right now because they weren't having problems, so why open the door to them?
Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster said that he has received numerous calls that had influenced his decision.
“I haven't had had anyone call me and say please vote for Sunday sales, but I have had multiple people call me and say don't vote for it, and the chief is here asking us to leave it like it is. That's where I am.”
Whereas, Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney said the opposite.
“I have had calls from both sides. I have had more calls that want it, the younger people would like to have it. Because usually if they don't get it, they're going to go somewhere else and get it anyway.”
Ultimately, however, they would elect to take no action, leaving the ordinances as they were.
They did elect to set a consumption time of 11 p.m., however, which means that all alcohol in restaurants has to be cleared off of the table by 11 p.m., 30 minutes after the cutoff of sales at 10:30 p.m. They must be finished or poured out by 11 p.m. They also may not be taken out of the restaurant per the ordinance.