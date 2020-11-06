It was finally cold enough to light my fireplace.
It will inevitably get too warm again to have it on because, well this is Mississippi. Our falls and winters tend to start fairly late into the year or not at all.
I was thinking about my fair and my warm bed as I was walking down the sidelines of one of the games I was covering last week. I thought longingly about just being there and getting in my nice warm slippers.
But then I thought to myself how I was living my dream being a sports reporter. I am being paid to write about one of my favorite subjects.
I also had a duty to the students that I photograph and write about. They have to have someone to take the pictures and write the stories, and I am glad to be that man.
After I re-steeled my opinion about myself, I got a second wind. I felt that my photos looked crisper, and I was talking to my sources and athletes easier. As they say in most sports, it is not about how you start but about how you finish.
Finishing this football season reminds me that I am so lucky to have been welcomed into this community and into these students’ lives.
We are not quite at thanksgiving time yet, but I do feel like giving thanks. So thank you Chickasaw for another great year.