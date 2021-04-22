While what is considered normal is largely subjective, I think we can all agree that what has been going on for the last year is anything but.
We have not been able to really do anything since last March, and it has been a horrible experience.
However, hopefully that is all about to change as things are returning to what I would consider normal.
Now you may be asking “how do we gauge normal here?”
To that I say look at what's coming this weekend...The Flywheel Festival.
We are having the first Flywheel Festival since the fall of 2019, and it is an exciting prospect for me.
We are finally shrugging the yoke of COVID and returning to life as usual in Houston.
While this does bring with it exciting times, we will also carry with us the memory of those whose lives were claimed by the pandemic, and we will live our lives for them so that they be not forgotten.
I remember when this whole thing started, and I honestly never figured it would affect us here in our little slice of paradise so to speak.
I figured it would be a sickness that remained largely confined to large metropolitan areas and overseas like many of the more recent pandemics have done.
However, it soon found its way here and it nestled in for a long stay.
However, as the case count rose, I never lost hope that we would emerge on the other side of this, that we would once again be able to do the things that we took for granted before the pandemic.
Well, it now looks like that time is upon us. We can return to our own normals and do what we want when we want without any concern for the virus or anything.
I honestly have to say that it is beautiful.
I for one am excited to put this whole mess behind us and move on with our lives, always remembering those we lost along the way.