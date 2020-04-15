In the weeks leading up to Easter, people began putting up crosses in their yard, in a show of solidarity. The trend began on Facebook and has since spread like wildfire. People from all over Chickasaw County have placed these monuments to the season in their yards.
This is especially important now, however. With the ongoing spread of COVID-q9 virtually crippling normality, hardly anything has been left unscathed. This includes church services. Easter is the one holiday that almost every one of us associates with going to church since it falls on a Sunday every year. However, that is not going to be an option this year as, in response to the virus, a state-wide shelter in place order has been handed down. In this, it bans gatherings of any size. This means that Easter services will not be happening, at least in the church.
Some churches are live streaming their services, however, there is something missing, it being the sense of community.
When believers are gathered together to worship, they are a community, and without them being together, it can feel like something is missing. When these crosses began to pop up, a change occurred. No longer were these people lost sheep, now, they were a herd. A unified front in defense of their most treasured practices during these trying times. Now, though they are apart physically, they are together in spirit this Easter.
It is a beautiful spectacle, and one out on the road would be hard-pressed to find a yard without one of these in it.
This also goes to show the inherent good in the people of Chickasaw that, instead of letting this quarantine get them down, they will emerge stronger than ever, and they never lost faith.