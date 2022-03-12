HOUSTON – NT Spark, Natchez Trace Electric Power Association's broadband program, celebrated a milestone last week when they connected their 2,000th customer.
Mark and Robin Bray were the lucky folks who got the honor, and they were treated to, not only the new internet, but also a complimentary 70 inch TV as a prize for being number 2,000.
2,000 customers is a feat that is not taken lightly either, especially considering it has only been a year since they started connecting customers.
“This thing just took on a life of its own, its like a freight train, once you get it rolling, all you can do is hop on and hang on,” said Shawn Edmondson, NTEPA General Manager. “In one year, we've gotten 2,000 customers. We were only able to get into this, with Commissioner Presley pounding the drum, getting us funds, so that we could begin the project, because without those funds, we would still not be in broadband and these customers would still have nothing or whatever substandard service they had before.”
However, according to Edmondson, there are several people who have made the effort successful, not just one.
“It's just the forward-thinking of our board, the hard work of our employees, because they all had full time jobs before broadband came, and so they worked after five and they worked weekends to make this project work because they bought into it because they knew how important it was for our area; and no broadband project is going to be successful without the participation of your membership, which they've done, as soon as service is available in their area. Just a year into the project, we're over 40 percent take rate, and the first circuit we started, a year ago, is now over 65 percent take rate. Great participation from our membership, we couldn't be happier to offer this service to them, something they probably never would have gotten if not for us.”
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley echoed Edmondson's sentiment.
“This is a team effort, we couldn't do this alone, I couldn't do it alone, Shawn and Natchez Trace Couldn't do it alone and then you've got partners like the Bray family that are signing up for the service,” he said. “It took a lot of courage for Natchez Trace Electric Board to step out and say that they were going to fix this problem for their community, and not wait on somebody from outside of Mississippi to come and fix it, they did it, really the most American way you could do it, communities fixing community problems. It took a ton of courage for them to step out on a $40 plus million project, but we were able to work together to get over $14 million in grant funds, hopefully we can see more of those funds this year as the state's dealing with a huge surplus in the State Treasury, and money in the legislature, today, that's supposed to be dedicated to broadband expansion, and federal dollars are going to be coming down, but none of these type of projects or these celebrations would be happening if it was not a partnership between the state, our co-ops and the citizens of communities. To keep NT Spark going, they've got to have customers, that's part of it. Every time someone in the Natchez Trace Electric territory signs up for broadband service, they help their neighbor, it may be in another county, get broadband service.”
The Brays were more than satisfied with their new internet service, and their granddaughters found their way to the sun room couch to enjoy their tablets.
The speed, they said, is the biggest thing.
“The speed [is different], no more buffering when you're trying to watch a movie, and it buffers, and you finally get to the point that you don't even want to watch it anymore, and we don't experience that at all now, and that's wonderful,” said Robin.
Mark said that another area they saw improvement in was phones.
“The phone difference is huge. At one time, we couldn't hardly get phone calls in the house, we have a metal roof, and there were two windows in the house that we had to go to, of course now, with the internet, it's even better now.”
The total NT Spark project was $42 million, according to Edmondson, and they received approximately $14 million in grants as Presley mentioned, with the potential of more to come.