HOUSTON • Nearly 12,000 Natchez Trace Electrical Power Association members should receive a broadband survey this week asking how they feel about EPA offering high speed Internet and reliable telephone service.
“We will mail out 11,884 surveys. Each member will only receive one survey and get one vote, regardless of the number of meters they have,” NTEPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson said this week.
NTEPA covers parts of seven counties.
Edmondson asked that the short survey be mailed back to the company’s Houston office by Friday, March 6, “but we’ll still accept them if they come in after that. We just need time to process and analyze the results in order to give a report to the Board of Directors a couple of weeks before the annual meeting,” he said this week.
The surveys must be returned by mail; a postage paid envelope is included with the survey. No other method of return will be accepted. The surveys must be entirely filled out to be counted.
NTEPA board members will evaluate the survey’s findings, then present the results to the NTEPA’s annual meeting Monday, April 27 at the Calhoun City high school auditorium, Edmondson said.
The survey will help NTEPA be sure members want the project before proceeding on it. NTEPA would have to borrow about $34 million to build the system, according to feasibility studies.
A project of that magnitude would only be successful “if a majority of our membership expresses interest,” Edmondson said.
If enough customers want the services, NTEPA will seek to cover the project’s costs by grants, but there’s no guarantee they’ll get them.
Rates would not automatically go up if NTEPA does opt to offers broadband. If NTEPA gets enough Internet subscribers, a broadband subsidiary would be created to cover the cost of the debt the association would take on for providing the service.
If the subsidiary doesn’t get enough Internet subscribers, however, raising electric rates will be the only way to cover the cost of the debt. If rates go up, they will rise for everyone, not just those who voted to offer the Internet service.
“This survey is an opportunity for every one of our members to have their say in how NTEPA operates going forward. So let your voice be heard,” said Edmondson.