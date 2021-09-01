HOUSTON —The residents of Floy Dyer Manor have spent the last month participating in the Nursing Home Olympics, and the culmination came on Thursday of last week, when they held the medal ceremony.

The residents competed in a number of tasks including the bean bag toss, fishing, basketball and bowling.

The top three participants from each game were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals as well as a trophy for their outstanding achievement.

The winners included:

Bean Bag Toss:

Myri Chandler – Gold

Paul Vaughn – Silver

Edna Gray – Bronze

Fishing:

Edna Gray – Gold

Bobbie Williams – Silver

Sybil Maness – Bronze

Basketball:

Charleen Willis – Gold

Bobbie Williams – Silver

Edna Gray – Bronze

Bowling:

Clara Boyce – Gold

Myri Chandler – Silver

Paul Vaughn – Bronze

They were treated to a Coke Float following the proceedings and the Nursing Home Olympics were officially closed.

