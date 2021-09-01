Nursing Home Olympics held Medal Ceremony By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Sep 1, 2021 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Pictured are the winners of the bean bag toss, from left: Edna Gray, Bronze, Myri Chandler, Gold and Paul Vaughn, Bronze. Photos By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal Pictured are the winners of the fishing competition, from left: Edna Gray, Gold, Bobbie Williams, Silver and Sybil Maness, Bronze. Pictured are the winners of the basketball competition, from left: Edna Gray, Bronze, Bobbie Williams, Silver and Charleen Willis, Gold. Pictured are two of the winners of the bowling competition, from left: Myri Chandler, Silver and Paul Vaughn, Bronze; Not Pictured: Clara Boyce, Gold. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON —The residents of Floy Dyer Manor have spent the last month participating in the Nursing Home Olympics, and the culmination came on Thursday of last week, when they held the medal ceremony.The residents competed in a number of tasks including the bean bag toss, fishing, basketball and bowling.The top three participants from each game were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals as well as a trophy for their outstanding achievement.The winners included:Bean Bag Toss:Myri Chandler – GoldPaul Vaughn – SilverEdna Gray – BronzeFishing:Edna Gray – GoldBobbie Williams – SilverSybil Maness – BronzeBasketball:Charleen Willis – GoldBobbie Williams – SilverEdna Gray – BronzeBowling:Clara Boyce – GoldMyri Chandler – SilverPaul Vaughn – BronzeThey were treated to a Coke Float following the proceedings and the Nursing Home Olympics were officially closed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 5:04 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Johnson to depart CDF in September 26 min ago Chickasaw Journal The Houston High Class of '56 left their mark in more ways than one 26 min ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal welcomes Roper as Sports Reporter 26 min ago Chickasaw Journal Nursing Home Olympics held Medal Ceremony 26 min ago Chickasaw Journal To choose or not to choose, which do you prefer? 26 min ago Chickasaw Journal Qualifying ends Friday for special elections Aug 30, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists