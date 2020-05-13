HOUSTON -- The Houston Municipal Airport used a $65,000 FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) grant to complete an aeronautical obstruction survey late last month, Airport Manager Jack Lewis said this week.
The survey is the first step toward developing a GPS system to help pilots make better instrument approaches to the airport during some types of weather, according to Jess Wiygul of Cook Coggin Engineers in Tupelo, who wrote the grant.
The improvement is among the most recent to the airport, which also serves as a selling point to industries -- and the jobs and paychecks they bring -- looking to locate or expand in the Houston area, Lewis said.
Houston Mayor Stacey Parker saw things this way: “This grant is just another step in the right direction for our airport. We have been trying to take advantage of every grant that is affordable to our budget. With the help from many resources we have been able to follow a plan that the city is proud of.
“Jack Lewis has been a great leader and a world of knowledge in giving us the right direction to be headed. We want to thank each agency involved in making our airport one of the best for small cities in Mississippi.
“We will continue upgrading the airport as long as the system allows us to. We are so thankful for every opportunity we have been given. If we can't drive you in we want to fly you in.”
Said Wiygul: “The survey project was done Tuesday and Wednesday, April 28 and 29. No equipment was installed. An aeronautical obstruction survey was performed as a requirement to ultimately obtain a GPS approach procedure for the airport. This procedure will assist pilots in making instrument approaches during certain weather conditions. This project was the first step in achieving that goal by ensuring the approach path is clear of potentially hazardous obstructions.”
The project is only the latest in a long list of upgrades at the airport in recent years. Those upgrades include construction of a six-bay hangar, an improved lounge and restrooms for aircrew and passengers, new fencing, electrical gates, lighting improvements, and a new fuel delivery system.
One of the most important improvements include a pilot-operated runway lighting system. Available 24 hours a day, a pilot can key the microphone to switch on regular or high intensity lighting.
Another major upgrade, when completed, will be a set of PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) lights, a four-light GPS system which helps pilots insure they’re on a safe landing path. The recently-completed aeronautical survey was a step toward completion of this project.
According to Internet sources, the ratio of white to red lights seen is dependent on the angle of approach to the runway. Above the designated glide slope a pilot will observe more white lights than red; at approaches below the ideal angle more red lights than white will be seen. For the optimum approach angle the ratio of white to red lights will remain equal throughout for most aircraft, the exceptions being the Boeing 747 and now retired Concorde.
Improvements Lewis would like to see in future years include the precision approach system, resurfacing the runway, putting in a weather station, and a parallel taxiway.
The improvements have been financed with $150,000 the airport receives annually through federal AIP (Airport Improvement Program) funds.
The airport, formally established in 1962, covers an area of 84 acres at an elevation of 337 feet above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 3/21 with an asphalt surface measuring 4,400 by 75 feet, according to Internet sources. It dates to at least World War II as a landing field, and may have existed as a grass landing strip before that, Lewis said.
The improvements make Houston more attractive to businesses looking to set up businesses and industrial sites. “When industrial representatives come to Houston, they don’t come by bus. They’re likely to fly in, and an attractive airport can help make a great first impression of the town,” the airport manager said.
The annual FAA grants include full reimbursement for the local matching funds requirement. That full re-imbursement provision is contained in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Said Wiygul: “The AIP program is typically 90% federal, 5% state (MDOT), and 5% local match. This year, as part of CARES, the federal portion will cover 100%. This year’s project is $65,000. So, while there typically is a local match, it doesn’t apply this year.”
Said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, who helped pass CARES: “At a time of great uncertainty for our airports and their employees, it is essential for the U. S. to keep investing in our air infrastructure.
“These grants will help Mississippi’s airports continue to enhance safety and improve their air operations so that they can be ready to meet demand for air transportation when the coronavirus epidemic has ended.
“I was glad to support provisions in the CARES Act to allow our nation’s airports to complete these important projects even while local resources are constrained.”