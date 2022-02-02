OKOLONA -- Okolona Elementary School is celebrating the implementation of a program three years in the making. Thanks to generous donations, this year they have been able to fund their PBIS, or Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program for the first time.
PBIS programs have gained popularity in schools recently for reinforcing good behavior through rewards and incentives. It uses a token economy where students may earn play money and/or be allowed to participate in special events. At Okolona Elementary School, students earn “Chieftain Bucks” for meeting expectations from teachers and staff. Those bucks may be spent monthly in the school’s Chieftain Bucks Store which sells toys and prizes. Also, students may participate in monthly PBIS events such as dance parties or popcorn and a movie if they do not have any major discipline referrals.
The theme of the PBIS program at Okolona Elementary is Chieftain PRIDE, which is an acronym for the behavior expected from students:
P – Be PREPARED
R – Be RESPECTFUL
I – Be Responsible INDIVIDUALS
D – Be DEPENDABLE
E – Show EXCELLENCE
Okolona Elementary School has worked for several years to establish their PBIS program, but has not been able to fully implement it due to a lack of funds. This year, they were fortunate enough to receive funding from PACE (Partners in Achieving Community Excellence,) which is a local affiliate of the CREATE Foundation of North Mississippi. PACE is a non-profit organization that provides a way for community members to work together to improve the quality of life in Chickasaw County.
Last summer Jackie Strong, a board member of PACE, approached Okolona Elementary School principal, Sha Triplett. She invited Triplett to speak to PACE’s board about unmet needs at the school. PACE then made a commitment to fund the PBIS program initially, and to match future funds donated by Okolona community and business partners. Gus Clark, PACE Board Chairman, and Cathy Spencer, PACE secretary, have been highly involved in the process of establishing and disbursing funds for the PBIS program at Okolona Elementary.
Patsy Gregory, Executive Director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, has been instrumental in coordinating efforts for the school’s PBIS program. She reached out to local businesses as well as to Doris Bailey, Okolona City Council Member, for help. Bailey has been a champion for the school, working tirelessly to make the school’s dream of having a PBIS program a reality. She took it upon herself to personally ask for donations on behalf of the school, and then turned the funds in to PACE so they could be matched. The result has been a fully stocked Chieftain Bucks Store, monthly celebrations for good behavior, and signs for the PBIS Chieftain PRIDE model being printed soon by the Okolona Messenger to display throughout campus.
Okolona Elementary would like to thank their supportive PTO for donations to get the Chieftain Bucks Store up and running the first time as well as the following community members and business leaders of Okolona (and surrounding areas) for their generous donations:
Also, Okolona Elementary would like to acknowledge Houston Lower Elementary, Houston Upper Elementary and Aberdeen Elementary for sharing their insights, ideas and experiences with their existing PBIS programs.
Okolona Elementary looks forward to keeping their PBIS program active in years to come. They believe the program is a vital part of increasing positive behavior and decreasing discipline referrals for their students.