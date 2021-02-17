HOUSTON -- Natchex Trace EPA reported relatively few outages in connection with the storm that hit the area last week, company officials said.
Said Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson Wednesday morning: “We’ve had less than 100 outages, out of about 16,000 customers, scattered across all three areas we serve -- Houston, Calhoun City and Eupora.
“As of this morning, all the outages have been restored by the on-call lineman in each district -- we haven’t had to put any crews out, or call in any help.
“We attribute the few outages to the fact that we got sleet, which bounces off power lines and tree limbs, instead of freezing rain. Had it been a few degrees warmer, and we’d gotten freezing rain, we’d be in the same shape as a lot of other areas are in.
“As always, whether we have a few outage or a lot, we’re thankful for the support of our partners and members,” he said.
He said other systems have contacted Natchez Trace EPA for help, but “we’re holding our crews in until we’re sure we’re not going to have any damages from the second round of storms.”
Forecasts call for the possibility of a mix of precipitation in coming days. If that comes to pass, and conditions deteriorate, trucks and crews are ready to go.
“We’ve got our trucks all gassed up and loaded out and chainsaws sharpened,” he concluded.