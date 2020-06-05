OKOLONA -- The following Okolona High School seniors received awards during that school’s graduation days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 20-22.
Fifty-three graduates walked during private ceremonies in a virtually empty gym -- each graduate was allowed four guests -- instead of on the football field as in pre- Covid-19 times.
Each ceremony was recorded; plans are to compile the recordings into a video.
Valedictorian Zachary Doss was the first to receive his diploma at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the rest of the senior class.
According to his speech highlights, he saw things this way: “The world as we know it has recently been turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have not had what could be considered a normal day since before Spring Break, but the school and community members have worked to ensure the class of 2020 graduates and does so with what education could be provided. For this, allow me to thank them on behalf of the class of 2020.”
Doss offered the following quote from Morgan Freeman: “If you want to see a miracle, be the miracle.”
Doss said that due to this pandemic, “We have had to find ways of being our own miracles; examples would be converting to online classes and coping with the changes to the best of our abilities.”
Looking past high school, “We look toward the fun we will have in college and the world as we grow more on our own. We look forward to the times that we can once again bask in pure, unencumbered joy.
“We look toward the future that we have worked so hard to obtain and will keep working to do so. And while we look toward that future, the world better be prepared because the class of 2020 has finally arrived.”
Salutatorian Matthew Cardell Hearn’s speech offered these thoughts: “I am just glad that you all were able to make it alongside me. I appreciate those who helped me make my high school’s experience memorable and enjoyable for all these years.
“Despite this -- America’s education system of today -- you pushed through and got to the finish line. Make sure you hold your head up high because you made it through.
“I want you to know that this is not the end. I don’t want to see any of you stopping right here. Even though we have reached one of our goals, I want to see you press on and seek what God has in store for you all because He is waiting for us to reach the ultimate goal.”
The following students were recognized during the graduation ceremonies.
Six Honor Graduates of Distinction: These students maintained an overall average of 90 or above grades 9-12. They received gold honor cords and an engraved plaque. The students are: MarQuavius Ladezma Baker, Jacobren Christopher Juwan Buchanan, Shamaree’yen Ja’Embriyah Gates, Tyler Semaj Herron, X’avier Jordante’ McFarland, Alexandria Nicole Wilburn.
The Valedictorian Award, awarded to Zachary Kendalle Doss, is presented to the graduating senior who has maintained the highest academic average during their four years of high school.
The Salutatorian Award, presented to Matthew Cardell Hearn, is given to the student who has maintained the second highest academic average during their four years of high school.
The Balfour Award, presented to Alexandria Nicole Wilburn, is given to the student who during their four years of high school, as observed by the teachers, has exhibited in addition to scholarship, responsibility, citizenship, leadership and loyalty.
OHS Senior Beta graduates – Black and yellow cords, were presented to: Jacobren Christopher Juwan Buchanan, Savanah Pharl Chavez, Zachary Kendalle Doss, Terrile Darne Eddie, Shamaree’yen Ja’Embriyah Gates, Matthew Cardell Hearn, Tyler Semaj Herron, Dy’Kwan Jeremey Johnson, Anna Nicole Jones, X’avier Jordante’ McFarland, Miracal Tyanna Taylor, Da’Kinbe Aundra Thomas, Alexandria Nicole Wilburn, JaDarius Tyshun Wilson.
NTHS-National Technical Honor Society – Graduates – Purple and silver, were presented to: Zachary Kendalle Doss, Katlyn Kiarra Tumblin.
Technology Student Association – Graduates – Red, white, and blue cords, were presented to: Tyler Latrez Bogan, Matthew Cardell Hearn, Makel Jordan Gandy, Da’Kinbe Aundra Thomas.
HOSA-Future Health Professionals – Graduates – Blue and white, were presented to: State Competition: Zachary Kendalle Doss, Shamaree’yen Ja’Embriyah Gates, Terrile Darne Eddie, JaKayla La’Quesha Gillard, Miracal Tyanna Taylor, JaDarius Tyshun Wilson.
FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) Graduates – Red and black Cords, were presented to: Miracal Tyanna Taylor, Tyler Latrez Bogan, Shamaree’yen Ja’Embriyah Gates, JaKayla La’Quesha Gillard, Matthew Cardell Hearn, Dy’Kwan Jeremey Johnson, Ontarius Markeese Johnson, X’avier Jordante’ McFarland.
Vitalant Blood Services Cords Graduate – Red Cord, were presented to: Zachary Kendalle Doss, Tyler Semaj Herron, Terrile Darne Eddie, La’Jermey Marquilus Tyrec’ Hill, Kamryn R’Shona Lowe, Jarvian Devon Shelton