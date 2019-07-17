OKOLONA – The Okolona Chieftains football team is gearing up and preparing for another successful season in Class 1A Region 2.
The Chieftains are coming off a 9-4 season in which they made it to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs. The Chieftains are facing heavy graduation losses, losing over 20 seniors from last years’ team. They look to have about 30 players on this season’s team.
Chieftains Head Coach Lamart Harvey said, “The Chieftains are working extremely hard in the weight room and on practice fields with conditioning and agility drills. They work out from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday all summer.”
They start first thing each morning in the weight room and finish up with various conditioning drills such as flipping and pulling tires, agility drills, and even an obstacle course.”
In the weight room, the players are doing bench presses, incline presses, squats, deadlifts, and leg presses. These weight room exercises are to build upper and lower body muscle mass and tone.
The outside exercises are to build speed, agility, range of motion, and conditioning. They are also doing some exercises and drills related to the position they play, which is designed to help them greatly during the season. Water is provided in weight room and during outside activities anytime the players wanted.
Coach Harvey added, “We have been having anywhere from 24 to 28 players showing up for each workout. That is about 80 to 90 percent of our team here every day. We have been a missing few linemen that is having to work at jobs some this summer, but other than that I am extremely pleased with my team.
“They have been working and how focused they have been while here. We are pushing them hard and getting them in shape now so it will not be as hard on them once practice starts in August,” said Harvey.
Coach Harvey continued, “These summer workouts really help the players by reducing the chances of injuries during the season. It helps them with range of motion and avoiding muscle and joint strains and sprains.”
“It also helps the players with getting in shape, which will cut down on injuries as well. Most contact injuries happen late in the game when a player is tired. This will really help Okolona as they have fewer players than some of the teams they are competing against. The workouts help with teaching proper techniques and fundamentals, which will avoid injuries as well,” said Harvey.