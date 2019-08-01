OKOLONA – The Okolona Football Chieftains are ready to start the 2019 football season. The Chieftains will begin practice Monday, Aug. 5 at 4:00 p.m. The Chieftains start school on Thursday, Aug. 8. The Team’s first contact practice will be Saturday, Aug. 10 as allowed by the MHSAA.
Head Football Coach Lamart Harvey said, “Our focus at practice the first two weeks will be to get into football shape. We need to fill some positions quickly, especially on the offensive line. We have a few of our offensive linemen working jobs this summer and haven’t been here with us as much as I would like for them to be.”
Coach Harvey added, “We want to develop our team chemistry. We have a three-player competition at quarterback. They all three do different things well such as running, passing, and decision-making. We have to figure that out quickly and settle on the one that gives us the best chance to move the football and win. However, our main focus will be our offensive line and getting our running game going.”
The Chieftains will play in a Jamboree Friday, Aug. 16 at Potts Camp against an undetermined opponent.