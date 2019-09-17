Okolona lost an extremely close game against French Camp this past Friday. The Chieftains played well but lost in overtime with a score of 20-14. Okolona is now 1-2 for the year.
In the first quarter there was nothing on the score board until two minutes before the quarter ended. The French Camp Panthers ran in a touchdown and then missed anything on the two point conversion.
Okolona answered these points late in the second quarter with a 10 yard rushing touchdown by Dykwan Johnson to make it 14-7 after the PAT. Okolona would round out the score after a touchdown through the air in the fourth quarter. After that the Chieftains and the Panthers just kept trading the ball back and forth until the last quarter where it was tied up at 14-14.
French Camp would put the finisher on with a rushing touchdown to make it 20-14. While the Panthers did fail on the two point conversion, it was not needed to pull out a win. Okolona was unable to answer in overtime.
Next week the Chieftains look to put this loss behind them with a win against the Tigers of Noxapater. Currently Noxapater is sitting with an overall record of 3-1 having only lost to Starkville Academy.