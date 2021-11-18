OKOLONA – The City of Okolona Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in entering in the parade must register by Monday, Dec. 6 in order to do so.

There is a $20 entry fee.

Participants will begin lining up at the elementary school at 6:15 p.m.

There are certain rules set forth for the parade this year as well. They include:

– A fire extinguisher must be placed in each vehicle or float if they contain any mechanical device or combustible material.

– Alcohol, drugs and firearms are all prohibited.

– Nothing may be thrown from the float, anyone with things to pass out must have people walking beside the unit passing things out to the crowd.

– All participants must be registered in the Chamber of Commerce Office by Monday, Dec. 6.

– All participants must participate during the whole parade route.

– There will no last minute entries allowed.

“It is the desire of the Okolona Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street to have a wholesome, family-oriented event,” reads the form for entry.

As such, they said that they have the option to decline any entry that uses materials or slogans that are not appropriate.

