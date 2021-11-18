Okolona Christmas Parade set for Dec. 13 By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Nov 18, 2021 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OKOLONA – The City of Okolona Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.Anyone interested in entering in the parade must register by Monday, Dec. 6 in order to do so.There is a $20 entry fee.Participants will begin lining up at the elementary school at 6:15 p.m.There are certain rules set forth for the parade this year as well. They include:– A fire extinguisher must be placed in each vehicle or float if they contain any mechanical device or combustible material.– Alcohol, drugs and firearms are all prohibited.– Nothing may be thrown from the float, anyone with things to pass out must have people walking beside the unit passing things out to the crowd.– All participants must be registered in the Chamber of Commerce Office by Monday, Dec. 6.– All participants must participate during the whole parade route.– There will no last minute entries allowed.“It is the desire of the Okolona Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street to have a wholesome, family-oriented event,” reads the form for entry.As such, they said that they have the option to decline any entry that uses materials or slogans that are not appropriate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Okolona Christmas Parade Firearm Combustible Material Participant The City Fire Extinguisher Drug Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 49° Partly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 1:06 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Okolona Christmas Parade set for Dec. 13 56 min ago Chickasaw Journal There are some times it’s good to be behind 8 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Honoring the heroes: Council of the Arts hosted Veterans Day program Nov 17, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Coroner runoff set for Nov. 23 Nov 15, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston Police looking to get K-9 Nov 13, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Construction underway on new park Nov 13, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists